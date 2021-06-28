Aaron Rodgers Could Sit in 2021 Without Owing Packers: Report

Aaron Rodgers does not seem intent on using his so-called “opt-out silver bullet” against the Green Bay Packers prior to Friday’s deadline, according to NFL insider Mike Florio, but could the veteran quarterback and reigning NFL MVP still avoid playing in 2021 without paying back a dime to his team?

Florio, who cited a source “with knowledge of the dynamics” between Rodgers and the Packers, wrote on Sunday for NBC Sports that “there’s confidence that Rodgers will be able to avoid playing without ever having to pay back any money to the Packers.”

He also suggested Rodgers could employ a strategy in which he retires prior to the start of training camp on July 27 due to a football injury and prevents the Packers from imposing any fines or recouping any money from him. The basis for such an argument, according to Florio’s source, would be “an accumulation of wear and tear from playing the game” that he could walk back in 2022 when he is “feeling rejuvenated.”

NFL players looking to voluntarily opt-out of the 2021 season are required to submit their decision to their respective teams by 3 p.m. CT next Friday, July 2.

How Much is Rodgers Willing to Sacrifice?

The Packers are facing a potentially unprecedented situation with their star quarterback heading toward 2021 training camp. Never before has a player won the league’s MVP award and then not returned to his team the following year with the exception of Norm Van Brocklin in 1960 and Jim Brown in 1965, who both retired following their MVP campaigns. But even with the chances of Rodgers opting out in 2021 being slim, he could still become the first to do through other methods.

It all comes down to how much Rodgers is willing to give up to get his way.

Rodgers will turn 39 this December, and while he has expressed a desire to play into his 40s, he has also bemoaned the loss of control over his future since the arrival of Jordan Love in April 2020 and may rather keep it in his hands. After Andrew Luck, it certainly isn’t impossible to imagine Rodgers might assess his current wealth and determine he never needs to earn another dime off of playing in the NFL.

Under standard retirement conditions, Rodgers would be required to repay the team $11.5 million for missing the 2021 season and another $11.5 million if he stays retired through 2022. As Florio mentioned, citing an injury could spare Rodgers the forfeitures, but both options would seem to be on the table if money isn’t motivating Rodgers.

Rodgers could also continue his holdout into training camp, facing more fines and forfeitures for his absences but theoretically pressuring the Packers to progress with negotiations. He has already forfeited his $500,000 workout bonus for skipping OTAs and will be fined an additional $93,085 for not attending mandatory minicamp, but the things get progressively harsher for missing training camp — from mandatory daily fines of $50,000 to the Packers eventually being allowed to come after his signing and roster bonuses.