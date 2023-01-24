Packers Trade Proposal Swaps Aaron Rodgers with $160 Million Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers could be moving on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but some analysts think that the team could swap quarterbacks in a trade for the reigning back-to-back MVP.

Multiple insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, have reported that the Packers could potentially trade Rodgers this offseason. Although the 39-year-old quarterback could also return to Green Bay or retire from the league, the trade speculation has ramped up following the team’s regular season finale.

Trade proposals have been suggested from everywhere, but Undisputed’s Skip Bayless had one of the most dramatic suggestions. Appearing on the show on Tuesday, January 24, Bayless suggested that the Dallas Cowboys trade Dak Prescott to the Packers for Rodgers.

“I think Jerry was so distraught after the game because he realized Dak Prescott is not the answer,” Rodgers said. “I think he realized on the flight home, this ain’t the solution here. To me, Dak should be on the trading block. Aaron Rodgers is on the trading block and maybe I’m playing fantasy football here… but the deals are pretty much the same over the next two years.”

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons also briefly suggested a Prescott-Rodgers trade on his podcast following the Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Could This QB Trade Work Financially?

Putting the interests of the teams aside, the financial component of a trade involving two of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL makes a trade between the two teams extremely unlikely.

One of the main reasons that the Packers are considering trading Rodgers this offseason is his that his massive dead cap hit is going to continue increasing after every season if he leaves before the end of his current contract. According to Over the Cap, the Packers would take on a $40 million dead cap hit if they trade their star QB before June 1.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys would be having to take on an even more unrealistic dead cap hit. Per Spotrac, trading Prescott would incur an $89 million dead cap hit unless they were able to restructure the deal and convince the veteran QB to work with them on a trade.

Even outside of draft pick or player compensation, a trade between Rodgers and Prescott would be financially impossible. On top of that, the two teams have spent too much time competing for Super Bowl appearances against each other to be willing to help each other out.

What About Jordan Love?

If the Packers ultimately decide to move on from Rodgers, it’s unlikely that they will want a high-end quarterback in return. Instead, they will likely be ready to give Jordan Love the opportunity to be their long-term starter.

Love was the team’s first-round pick in 2020 with the intention for him to eventually replace Rodgers. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, he’s had to wait a bit longer than he originally expected, only starting one game through his first three seasons.

Packers fans saw some glimpses of what Love can do this season. Replacing an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for a 146.8 passer rating.

The former first-round pick is getting a bit impatient, with Love reportedly considering a trade request if Rodgers is still the starter in 2023. With all of the reports coming out about the Packers listening to offers on their future Hall of Fame quarterback, it could finally be Love’s time to shine next season and take over for Rodgers in the same way that he did for Brett Favre.