Aaron Rodgers Bashes NFL’s Response to Damar Hamlin Incident

As one of the biggest names in the NFL, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind, and he aired out some of his frustrations with the league’s response to the Damar Hamlin incident.

On Monday, January 2, the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after young safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The 24-year-old has reportedly shown “remarkable improvement”, but there are still some questions surrounding the league’s response immediately following the incident.

One of the bigger talking points following Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has been the reports that the players were told that they would be given a five-minute warmup before resuming the game rather than calling it off. Rodgers himself was upset with that response, talking about it during his media availability on Wednesday, January 4.

“Whoever said five minutes should have their job evaluated I think,” Rodgers said. “It’s pretty evident that the league talks about player safety, but they added an extra game that was all about money. It had nothing to do with player safety…This was a black eye for the league, and they have got to do better next time.”

NFL Denies Telling Players That Game Would Resume

Despite frustrations from fans and players across the league about the incident, the NFL is refuting the claims that the initial plan was for the Bills-Bengals game to carry on following Hamlin’s hospitalization.

During the Monday Night Football broadcast, ESPN’s Joe Buck reported multiple times that the players would be given five minutes to warm up before restarting play. However, later that night once the game had been postponed, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent shot down that claim.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said. “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So I’m not sure where that came from. Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally…We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

Latest on Damar Hamlin’s Recovery

With fans, players, coaches, and everyone else involved with the NFL anxiously waiting on updates surrounding Hamlin, they were given some positive news on Thursday, January 5.

The Bills released an update on Twitter letting the NFL community know that Hamlin was showing remarkable improvement at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Along with making steady progress, Hamlin’s physicians also shared that the young Bills player appears to be neurologically intact, although he still remains in critical condition.

One Bills assistant trainer has been recognized for their efforts in saving Hamlin’s life on the field. Albert Breer with Sports Illustrated shared that Buffalo assistant athletic trainer Danny Kellington’s quick response in administering CPR was vital in the response to Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest.

Updates for Hamlin will keep coming in, but fans are continuing to show their support for the young Bills player by donating to his toy drive, which has raised over $7 million since the incident.