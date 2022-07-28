Aaron Rodgers Trolls Former Packers Teammate After Strange Comment

The Green Bay Packers have arguably the best quarterback in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers, who boasts not just one of the league’s best arms but also one of its best senses of humor.

After arriving for training camp dressed as a Cameron Poe look-alike, a character portrayed by actor Nicholas Cage in the 1997 Hollywood film “Con Air,” Rodgers spoke with reporters who asked him about a puzzling quote from his former wide receiver and teammate Davante Adams, during which Adams compared Rodgers to his new quarterback Derek Carr. The Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer,” Rodgers said jokingly to reporters on Wednesday, July 27. “From Davante to Allen [Lazard], it’s gonna be a transition.”

Adams Claims Comments on Rodgers, Carr Taken Out of Context

For context, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ interviewed Adams on Friday, July 22. During the course of that conversation, Adams made a comparison between Rodgers and Carr in which he described them each has Hall of Fame players, which is what Rodgers alluded to with his joke on Wednesday.

Despite Rodgers’ good humor, though, the wideout’s choice of words was head-scratching, to say the least.

“Any time you change QBs from Hall-of-Famer to Hall-of-Famer … it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” Adams told Anderson. “Both are great players and great to be around, so I’m just enjoying that process and getting better myself.”

The quote served essentially as Adams doubling down on a comment he made after a Raiders’ practice on June 9, when he again put Carr on equal footing with Rodgers.

“As far as talent and ability it’s really similar, if I’m keeping it real,” Adams said, per ESPN.

Adams clarified his comments after the fact in a press conference on Sunday, July 24, two days after he made them but three days before Rodgers’ brief foray into stand-up comedy.

I left one key word out of there because that’s not exactly what I meant. But I do think that Derek’s career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That’s obviously what we’re chasing. But what I meant to say was, “Even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it’s an adjustment.” I wasn’t saying, “Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek [Carr].” So, I’m not retracting my statement at all.

Lazard Will Play Large Role For Packers in Adams’ Absence

As far as Lazard goes, he doesn’t have the resumé that Adams does, but he may still need to step up into the No. 1 role.

Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who the Packers drafted in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, will each have a shot at the top job. But it currently looks as though it is Lazard’s to lose, considering his level of experience.

Lazard is entering his fifth NFL season. To this point, he has amassed 109 catches for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He put up career highs across all major categories during Rodgers’ MVP campaign last year, registering 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns.

The wide receiver will hit unrestricted free agency following the 2022 season.