Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Post Cryptic Messages Simultaneously [LOOK]

Aaron Rodgers is very likely done with the Green Bay Packers. If the future Hall of Fame quarterback hasn’t already played his last down in Green Bay, he’s aiming to this coming season — and Davante Adams is right there with him.

In über cryptic posts on their Instagram stories late July 23, both Rodgers and Adams shared the same exact image, and it’s a powerful one: a photo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen courtesy of the documentary “The Last Dance.”

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have the same Instagram story up right now. pic.twitter.com/hDLE02V7fk — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2021

The reference, of course, is to ESPN’s documentary series chronicling the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls during their final season, or, their “last dance.” The documentary highlighted former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, who notoriously planned to rebuild his legendary team in the midst of its success. Krause was painted as a jealous and stubborn owner who failed in a big way when it came time to talking to — and more importantly listening to — his best players.

But what does it all mean?

2021 is Likely It for Rodgers & Adams in Green Bay

“The Last Dance” photos weren’t the only images of Rodgers to go viral Friday night. Proactive Sports Performance shared a pic of Packers All-Pro offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and Rodgers working out together on Instagram:

That has to be a good sign Rodgers is returning, right? While the reigning MVP has been either mum or non-committal about returning to Green Bay this offseason, he did recently note he has been exercising self-care while focusing on his mental health.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health,” Rodgers said on July 5, via ESPN. “I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Adams May Also Be on the Way Out

Apparently, the team’s star wide receiver is also unhappy. Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams and the Packers “have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: Summing up the troubling situation surrounding #Packers WR Davante Adams and setting up a somewhat interesting shareholders meeting next week. pic.twitter.com/ZAQ2RTrgRj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Rapoport also noted that the All-Pro wide receiver is looking to be the highest-paid wideout in the NFL, but Green Bay apparently doesn’t want to shell out top ducats for his services. With both Adams and Rodgers sharing a reference to “The Last Dance” on social media, it’s looking like they may be approaching 2021 with a very “win it all now” mindset.

Rodgers said this about documentary series last May:

“Knowing those personalities and then watching MJ relate to them has been interesting to see (as far as) his own leadership style,” Rodgers said. “Obviously he’s one of the most driven athletes of all time and he’s impacted so many guys over the years — incredible players like Kobe Bryant, even guys like myself (from) just seeing his approach to the game, his leadership style, how he demands the most out of himself and his teammates. I definitely resonate with a lot of things that he says.”

Of course, Rodgers could also just hang up the cleats now or decide to be a no-show at training camp — the beautiful mystery is still somewhat intact.

If 2021 is it for Rodgers, Adams or both in Green Bay, we may indeed be witnessing the end of one of the league’s best duos. Time will tell, but it’s looking like that’s the likeliest scenario. Shall we dance, Packer Nation?

