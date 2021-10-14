Aaron Rodgers Gives Definitive Answer on Future With Bears

Someone was bound to ask him eventually this season, right?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) are preparing to defend their claim over the NFC North when they visit the Chicago Bears (3-2) this weekend, but the offseason rumors that surrounded the veteran quarterback are apparently still weighing heavily on a speculative few — so much so that one reporter actually took the time to ask Rodgers: Would he ever consider playing for Packers’ biggest rival?

“No,” Rodgers said, shaking his head. “No.”

“Hard no?” the reporter followed up.

“It’s just not gonna happen, man,” Rodgers answered, looking a little incredulous.

It doesn’t take a specialist to understand why Rodgers might look that way at a reporter asking a question like that. Not only has Rodgers continually shot down speculation about his future over the past few months and maintained that his focus is on the current season but also the Packers would never trade their three-time MVP quarterback to a divisional rival.

On the other side of the equation, the Bears don’t figure to be in the market for a new starting quarterback anytime soon after moving up to select Justin Fields at No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Even if Fields proved to not be the answer Chicago believes him to be, it will take more than one season to determine his long-term value as their starting quarterback. Don’t forget that Mitchell Trubisky played out all four years of his rookie contract with the Bears and that Fields’ rookie deal stretches through the end of the 2024 season.

But hey, at least Rodgers playing in a Bears jersey is one nightmare Packers fans can definitively rule out.

