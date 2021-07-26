Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Packers Future: Report

The suspense may be over in the Aaron Rodgers saga.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he plans on playing for the Green Bay Packers during the 2021 season, a positive step for both sides after months of ambiguity about the reigning NFL MVP’s short- and long-term future with the team.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Rodgers’ status for 2021 has been in question since ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s initial report on April 29 about the rift that had formed between him and the organization this offseason. He did not attend any of the Packers’ offseason activities, including their mandatory minicamp in June, and has given no clear answer about whether he will report for camp with the rest of the team’s veterans on Tuesday.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had offered slight optimism earlier on Monday to the fans in attendance for their annual shareholder meeting at Lambeau Field, sharing no specific details about the situation but expressing his belief that the two sides could still reach “a positive resolution.”

“We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues he raised this offseason and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution,” Gutekunst said Monday, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

