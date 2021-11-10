NFL Punishes Packers, Aaron Rodgers After Investigation: Report

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will not be getting off scot-free with the NFL after last week’s COVID-19 debacle.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the NFL concluded its investigation into the Packers’ COVID-19 protocols on November 9 and determined there had been multiple violations of league rules, handing out fines to both the team and multiple players. The Packers were fined $300,000 for a combination of two protocol violations, while Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard were each slapped with $14,650 fines.

Demovsky’s league source also revealed the specifics behind the violations. Rodgers and Lazard were each fined for attending a Halloween party the weekend before the star quarterback tested positive for COVID-19, violating the protocol that forbids unvaccinated players from gathering in groups of more than three outside the facility. Meanwhile, the Packers are dinged for Rodgers not wearing a mask during his press conferences and for not reporting Rodgers’ and Lazard’s attendance at the party.

The last important note from Demovsky about the concluded investigation was the NFL’s warning that further violations from the Packers could result in “increased discipline, including possible change in draft position or loss of draft choice.”

“We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement to ESPN. “We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

Rodgers remains on the Packers’ reserve/COVID-19 list and will not be eligible for activation until Saturday, November 13, at the earliest. While he expressed optimism on Tuesday about his chances of clearing the protocol in time to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, a decision cannot be made any sooner than one day before kickoff.

