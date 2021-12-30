Packers Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Future in Green Bay

What next season and beyond holds for Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers is a mystery to even the quarterback himself, but he’s not ruling anything out, including retirement.

ESPN’s Jason Wilde on Wednesday, December 29, asked Rodgers directly about the prospect of hanging his cleats up after this season and calling it a career. The openness of Rodgers’ response came as a considerable surprise, if the content itself wasn’t already surprising enough.

“I wouldn’t rule that out,” Rodgers said. “I think that I’m just enjoying this season for this season. Playing next year will definitely be in the thought process. One of the things that, and you and I have obviously talked about this over the years, wanting to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play I think is important to me. If this year has taught me anything it’s that I still can play. I still have a love for the game. I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.”

Rodgers Clarifies Comments on Where He’ll Play Next Season, if he Plays

There has also been ambiguity from Rodgers throughout the year as to whether or not he will be open to a return to Green Bay next season. The quarterback requested a trade during the offseason and was engaged in a public tiff with Packers management after bemoaning their lack of inclusivity when it came to roster construction and play-calling decisions.

Rodgers also took the opportunity Wednesday to provide some clarity to where he might want to play next season, should he decide to play at all, as well as on the nature of his relationship with Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“There’ll be a lot of things that I weigh in the offseason. Saying that doesn’t mean, or any of the comments I’ve made, doesn’t mean I’m thinking about [playing] elsewhere. I do want to clarify that,” Rodgers said.

“The things I’ve said about the team this year, about Brian [Gutekunst] and I’s relationship, has been heartfelt and genuine, and I do appreciate a lot of the things I have seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason. That was meaningful to me,” Rodgers continued. “I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian’s taken a lead in that and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown.”

Rodgers Addresses Relationship With Packers Coach Matt LaFleur

The other figure atop the Packers’ organization with whom Rodgers has had some rocky moments over the last two seasons is head coach Matt LaFleur. The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) also took some time Wednesday to speak to their relationship.

“I have a lot of love for Matt and enjoy playing for him. I love my teammates. Coaching staff has been fantastic and they make it fun every single day,” Rodgers said.

The QB went on to talk about how he will approach this offseason and his decision on whether to come back to the game, as well as where to play if he does.

“I’m just savoring this year, as much as anything. It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months,” Rodgers said. “I’ll have conversations with my loved ones after the season, with Brian and [Packers president and CEO] Mark [Murphy] and [executive vice president and director of football operations] Russ [Ball] and the coaching staff and then make a decision at some point.”

“You know, I’m not going to hold the team back from anything and once I commit, if it’s committing to move forward here, it’ll be a quick decision,” he continued.

Perhaps the best circumstances to facilitate a Rodgers’ return to the Packers next year would be winning the second Super Bowl of his Green Bay tenure. The Packers lead the entirety of the NFL with a record of 12-3 and can clinch the NFC as early as Sunday with a win over the Minnesota Vikings and a Dallas Cowboys loss to the Arizona Cardinals.