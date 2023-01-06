Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed

While the Green Bay Packers are preparing for their regular season finale against the Detroit Lions with a playoff spot on the line, rumors surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ love life has taken the internet by storm.

Sportsgossip.com recently shared that Rodgers is reportedly dating long-time friend Mallory Edens. Multiple outlets picked up the story, and the speculation increased when Edens was spotted in Packers gear with the wives of teammates Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis in an Instagram post from Aiyda Cobb.

At the end of the day this ultimately confirms Mallory Edens and Aaron Rodgers are dating. There would be no other reason she would be hanging out with Cobb and Marcedes wife's before the Packers game a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/J8HUnC3oUP — Big B (@bigpackers4x) January 6, 2023

Edens is the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. Her and Rodgers have been seen sitting courtside at multiple games with the NBA franchise, with the Packers quarterback owning a minority stake in the team.

The rumors and gossip about Rodgers’ relationship may be picking up steam online, but for the reigning back-to-back MVP, the Packers quarterback is more focused on trying to beat the Lions to make his way into the playoffs after a disappointing 4-8 start to the year.

Could Aaron Rodgers Retire After This Season?

At 39 years old, Rodgers is nearing the end of his career, but depending on how things go to end the 2022 season, this could finally be it for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Rodgers has openly admitted that he is constantly thinking about retirement. The 39-year-old QB considered retiring prior to the 2022 season, but was convinced to stay after signing a massive $200 million contract extension.

Financially, Rodgers’ decision to retire will be a difficult one to make, at least before the 2023 season. The 39-year-old is scheduled to make nearly $60 million next year, along with another $49.3 million in 2024. If he decided to call it quits, the Packers would also be dealing with a massive dead cap hit that would make it difficult for the franchise to retain some of its star players, or bring in free agents.

The Packers could also decide to trade Rodgers, which would also result in a massive dead cap hit for Green Bay. Teams like the New York Jets have been linked to Rodgers as a potential trade partner, but there have been no credible reports about the Packers having any interest in trading the star QB.

Jordan Love’s situation complicates things even further. The former first-round pick has reportedly considered a trade request if Rodgers is still playing in 2023, making it a difficult decision for the Packers if they’re still interested in Love being the succession plan at quarterback.

Regardless, Rodgers won’t announce anything about his future until the season is over, and the Packers still have a playoff spot to play for in Week 18.

Latest Packers News

It’s been a difficult week leading into the regular season finale across the league, but the Packers still have a game to prepare for.

Following the on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin, Rodgers criticized the NFL for their alleged response to the incident, suggesting a five-minute warmup to resume play on Monday Night Football. Although the NFL refuted that claim, Rodgers said that it was a bad look for the league.

During practice on Thursday, January 5, an unnamed practice squad player suffered a severe hip/leg injury that required him to leave the field in an ambulance. Few details were provided by the Packers at the time of the injury.

The Lions are a tough matchup for the Packers, so head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst will likely continue to be busy the week leading up to the Week 18 showdown.