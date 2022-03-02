Packers GM Makes Revelation on Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks

Green Bay Packers general manger Brian Gutekunst spoke to media members at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis Tuesday, where he offered up new information on trade talks involving QB Aaron Rodgers.

The day’s biggest reveal came after Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel asked Gutekunst how many rival general managers had already reached out to inquire as to the asking price for Rodgers in a potential deal.

I'll bet that changes by the end of the week. https://t.co/mtLdnKYbT0 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 1, 2022

“Not a one,” Gutekunst replied. “Not one.”

Just because teams have yet to make official any inquiries on the topic of Rodgers does not mean that proposals from across the league aren’t locked, loaded and ready to deliver should the trade floodgates suddenly swing open in Green Bay. That could happen any day with an announcement from Rodgers himself, depending on what the quarterback has to say about his future. Silverstein offered educated speculation Tuesday that amounted to as much.

“I’ll bet that changes by the end of the week,” Silverstein wrote in reference to Gutekunst’s revelation that no trade offers for Rodgers had yet been submitted to his front office.

Packers Waiting on Rodgers Before Implementing Offseason Plans

As anxious as the rest of the NFL is to hear from Rodgers on his desires for the future, the Packers are even more interested as team leadership continues to circle its offseason in a holding pattern.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers will, at some point this week, announce publicly whether he desires a return to Green Bay or will request a trade. She added that there were “multiple teams with offers on the table” for the two-time reigning NFL MVP. Though, the GMs behind them have yet to explicitly extend those offers to the Packers front office, according to Gutekunst.

“[There are] no new updates,” Gutekunst said Tuesday in reference to Rodgers’ plans. However, the Packers GM added that he is hopeful the team will learn Rodgers’ thinking, one way or another, before the free agency period officially opens March 16.