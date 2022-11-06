Packers Twitter Shreds Aaron Rodgers, Calls For Jordan Love

Sunday was a day of multiple firsts for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, none of them good.

The reigning two-time MVP produced one of the worst efforts of his 18-year NFL tenure, throwing a career-high three interceptions, including a career-high two picks in the red zone. All three of the Packers’ turnovers came off Rodgers’ right hand and all three came in plus-territory.

What made his performance even worse was that it happened in a crucial game against a 1-6 Detroit Lions team that has fielded one of the worst defenses the league has seen in years.

It is said that to be a successful professional athlete, one has to have a short memory. Some Packers’ fans have taken that to heart after three consecutive division titles in three consecutive 13-win campaigns. Now at 3-6 with the season on the brink, Green Bay fans and pundits alike are beginning to turn on Rodgers and call for his retirement and/or the activation of backup QB Jordan Love.

Pundits Criticize Rodgers’ Perceived Lack of Accountability

Rodgers caught heat across the board Sunday afternoon, from people who cover the Packers to those who watch them devoutly every weekend on their couches or in the stands.

“Cannot wait for Aaron Rodgers’ press conference to find out who else it to blame for this one,” Peter Bukowski of The Leap wrote on Twitter. “Should be good.”

One follower responded to Bukowski’s tweet: “Will admit … done with Aaron Rodgers. This is all on him. Turning into Mitch Trubisky late in his career.”

Skip Bayless of Fox Sports, who doesn’t cover Green Bay specifically but bloviates with controversial sports opinions for several hours every weekday, echoed Bukowski’s sentiment by invoking Rodgers’ on-field behavior and demeanor against the Lions on Sunday.

“Aaron Rodgers, on 4th down for the game, nonchalantly delivers a too-cool flip to … nobody in the end zone,” Bayless tweeted. “Throws up his hands as if Sammy Watkins went the wrong way. Fitting way for this loss in Detroit to end.”

Packers Nation Implores Team to Give Love a Chance

Some criticisms of the quarterback involved the suggestion that Rodgers hang them up altogether.

“@AaronRodgers12 Dude, stop embarrassing yourself and your team — retire,” Twitter user Solomon Howard wrote.

Rodgers was asked during the postgame press conference about whether he regretted not retiring during last offseason — an inquiry to which he responded forcefully.

“When I decided to comeback, I was all in,” Rodgers said. “I don’t make decisions and then hindsight 20/20, you know, have regrets about big decisions like that.”

Multiple calls also came for the Packers to give Love a shot to show what he can do, as the offense can’t get much less productive than it has been for most of this season.

“I am stunned they haven’t let Love at least have a chance,” Twitter user Matt Burnell wrote. “I know Aaron Rodgers is getting paid A LOT of money and benching him looks bad, but won’t Love not having any meaningful game reps look worse in the long-term? I’d love to see what Love and [Samori] Toure could do together.”

Rodgers was 23-of-43 passing on the day for 291 yards, one touchdown and the three interceptions. He also rushed the ball four times for 40 yards. Love has thrown the ball just nine times this season, completing six of those passes for 73 yards.

The Packers’ offense is averaging just north of 17 points per game through nine contests this season.