Aaron Rodgers Loses Longtime Partnership After Recent Comments

The fallout has begun for Aaron Rodgers following his recent comments about being unvaccinated against COVID-19 on The Pat McAfee Show.

One day after Rodgers explained his reasons for seeking alternative treatments instead of getting one of the NFL-approved COVID-19 vaccines, Prevea Health — a Wisconsin-based health care provider — announced it would be mutually ending its partnership of nearly 12 years with the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback effective Saturday, November 6.

Prevea Health did not provide a direct reason for dissolving their promotional partnership with Rodgers — which was extended for four more years back in 2019 — but the dots were not difficult to connect in the statement the organization released:

Aaron has been a partner of Prevea Health, serving as a spokesperson and supporting the health care organization’s health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin since 2012. Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods. There will be no additional information or interviews available from Prevea Health regarding this subject.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Partnership Ends Day After Rodgers’ Interview

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 3, and, in accordance with the NFL’s protocol for the virus for unvaccinated individuals, was ruled out for the Packers’ road game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. The news came as a surprise to people who believed Rodgers had already confirmed his vaccination status back in August when a reporter asked him if he was vaccinated and he answered, “Yeah, I’m immunized.”

After some initial backlash, Rodgers went on McAfee’s show on Friday, November 5, to defend himself, speaking for more than 45 minutes about everything from his reasons for not getting vaccinated to being in the “crosshairs” of the “woke mob” and “cancel culture.” He also mentioned he has been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ (desethyl hydroxychloroquine) and that he sought treatment advice from podcaster Joe Rogan, adding that he feels “pretty incredible.”

“Look, I’m not some sort of antivax, flat-earther,” Rodgers said. “I’m somebody who is a critical thinker. You guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum, I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body. Not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Rodgers will be eligible to return to the Packers on Saturday, November 13, prior to their Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks if he remains asymptomatic.