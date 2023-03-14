Aaron Rodgers Adds Surprise Name to Jets Free Agent Wishlist: Report

Not surprisingly, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to play with some old friends when he’s inevitably traded to the New York Jets, but the four-time MVP has added a surprise name to his free agent wishlist.

The Packers and Jets have entered into trade discussions as the 39-year-old quarterback has met multiple times with the AFC East franchise. However, little movement has happened with the two sides at a standstill despite the NFL’s legal tampering period already well underway.

Despite a trade not being official, Rodgers has apparently been trying to lure free agents to New York. Not surprisingly, players like Allen Lazard have been linked to the Jets, but ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted on Tuesday, March 14 that the future Hall of Fame quarterback has asked his next team to make a run at superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

When Will Aaron Rodgers Be Traded?

At this point, all signs are pointing towards Rodgers playing for the Jets in 2023. While a move has yet to be made official, comments from both the Packers and their star quarterback indicate both sides are ready to move on.

Packers president Mark Murphy spoke publicly on Friday, March 10 about the pending Rodgers situation. While he didn’t explicitly say that the Packers were ready to move on, he did heavily imply that the team would prefer to usher in the Jordan Love era in 2023.

Meanwhile, Rodgers spoke out for the first time since meeting with the Jets during a celebrity flag football game on Saturday, March 11. Like Murphy, Rodgers didn’t explicitly reveal anything, but he indicated that a decision would be coming soon and understood that there was a deadline to a decision being made.

Since then, neither side has spoken publicly about the situation. However, former ESPN anchor Trey Wingo tweeted that a trade had already been finalized between the two sides, although other NFL insiders stated that nothing had been agreed on.

Still, given all of the reports coming out, it’s hard to see another scenario unfolding besides Rodgers playing in New York next season.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Healthy?

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played an NFL game since the Super Bowl to end the 2021 season. However, it appears that the 30-year-old receiver is ready to get back out on the field.

The former Rams wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl 56 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While he tried to make a comeback during the 2022 season, and drew some interest from the Dallas Cowboys, Beckham simply wasn’t healthy enough to make a comeback at the time.

Now, the three-time Pro Bowler is ready for his NFL comeback. Beckham even hosted a private workout for teams that featured between 12 and 14 NFL teams in attendance.

While Beckham has yet to sign with a new team, teaming up with Rodgers and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson could be the move he needs to go back to being one of the most exciting wide receivers in the NFL.