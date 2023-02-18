Unlikely AFC Squad Dubbed Aaron Rodgers’ Best Landing Spot

The chances that Aaron Rodgers has played his last down for the Green Bay Packers increased significantly after a bombshell report on Friday.

But even as shocking as the news was that the Packers are “disgusted” with Rodgers and will definitely “move on” from the quarterback this offseason, the subsequent projections of where the four-time MVP will land have been equally surprising.

Mark Schofield of SB Nation on Saturday, February 18, contended that the Las Vegas Raiders offer the best landing spot for Rodgers in 2023, eking out Green Bay as the No. 2 destination and the New York Jets at No. 3.

The primary reason behind Schofield’s argument — former Packers and current Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Chemistry exists elsewhere for Rodgers, [for instance] in Las Vegas with former teammate Davante Adams. The Raiders do seem like the ideal landing spot, because faced with the prospects of playing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs twice a season, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert, along with the [Denver] Broncos and Sean Payton/Russell Wilson, a rookie that the Raiders could draft in the first round might keep Las Vegas chasing those three teams for the near future. Rodgers and Adams reunited, however, makes it a much different discussion.

Adams Has Been Vocal About Raiders Acquiring Rodgers Via Trade

One thing has been clear since the Raiders released Adams’ long-time friend and college quarterback Derek Carr last week — if it were up to Adams, Rodgers would already be on a plane to Las Vegas.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reported on February 2 that Adams had been an active proponent of trading for Rodgers in his conversations with Raiders leadership.

“During Shrine Bowl week, a source told PFN that receiver Davante Adams is lobbying hard to bring Rodgers to the Raiders,” Pauline wrote. “That was further confirmed this week.”

Adams has also stumped for Rodgers with his own direct commentary since then. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network asked the wide receiver during the Pro Bowl on February 5 whether he had pitched Rodgers on the idea of joining the Raiders.

Caught up with Raiders WR Davante Adams after his 6th straight Pro Bowl, saying goodbye to Derek Carr as a teammate and the start of his heavy Aaron Rodgers to Raiders recruiting pitch. From @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/RTZmob8erM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 6, 2023

“Duh,” Adams responded. “Why would anybody not do that? One-hundred percent. That’s my guy, obviously. Wishful thinking, but we’ll see.”

Wolfe pressed the wideout on precisely what his pitch to Rodgers was.

“That I’m here,” Adams said. “I think that’s a pretty good one.”

Packers Can Land Draft Haul From Raiders in Exchange For Rodgers

Adams earned All-Pro honors for the third straight season and made his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl with the Raiders in 2022, though of all of his previous success came as Rodgers’ No. 1 target in Green Bay.

Adams’ value as one of the league’s best pass catchers garnered him a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders, who also sent their first- and second-round picks to Green Bay in trade.

Whether Rodgers’ trade value this offseason would be the same ballpark is difficult to say, though probably unlikely. Wide receiver is not as important of a position as quarterback, but it is skyrocketing up the charts. While the QB still matters more than any other player on the team in the contemporary NFL, Rodgers is 39 years old and is owed $59.5 million next year, as well as more than $40 million in 2024. It is also impossible to guarantee Rodgers will play two more seasons, as he has now contemplated retirement for multiple years in a row.

On the other hand, the Raiders have no real answers under center. They own the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but there is a good chance the top three QB prospects will already be off the board unless Las Vegas decides to trade up. Head coach Josh McDaniels is already on the hot seat after just one season, and now Carr is out the door.

The only playable quarterback currently on the Raiders roster is Jarrett Stidham and Las Vegas spent big last offseason to compete immediately in a competitive AFC West Division. Rodgers is only one year removed from back-to-back MVP campaigns and is a better option than perhaps any other the Raiders can muster ahead of next season, especially with Tom Brady now retired.

If Carr lands with the New York Jets, that will remove one Rodgers trade candidate from the equation and could push the QB’s price down for the Raiders. However, if the Jets remain a bidder for Rodgers, Packers fans might dare to hope for a similar trade haul in a deal for Rodgers as the team secured for Adams just one year ago.