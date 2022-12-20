Rodgers Debunks ‘Fake News’ Rumor About His Packers Future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has heard a multitude of rumors about his future, one of which he has guaranteed is absolutely false.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, December 20, during which the host asked the QB about a narrative circulating that his decision on whether to return in 2023 will be linked to the development of the young wide receivers on his team — namely rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

“That’s fake news,” Rodgers said. “It’s fake news that I’m, like, judging the progress as to whether or not I want to come back.”

“My decision will come down to mentally where I’m at, physically how I’m feeling and then, you know, encompassing the enormity of another grind and then committing to that and moving forward, or stepping away,” Rodgers continued. “Obviously you’re looking at the team and who’s gonna be there, but I feel like as long as I’ve been there we’ve been able to do things with a number of different players and make things work. … For me it’s just gonna be my own personal decision on where I’m at mentally and physically.”

Packers’ Passing Game Tough When Watson, Doubs on Field Together

Watson’s four-game tear slowed down in Green Bay’s win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The wideout had scored eight touchdowns over the previous four games, bursting onto the NFL scene as a dynamic playmaker after injuries slowed him for much of the first half of the season.

Doubs spent that first portion of the year emerging as one of Rodgers’ most reliable targets before going down with an ankle injury that cost him several games, just as Watson was ascending. On Monday night, the two got back on the field together for the first time in weeks, and the results were immediately recognizable.

“Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Aaron Rodgers went 7-of-7 for 91 yards with both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs on the field Monday, and is now 20-of-24 with both on the field this season,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported via Twitter.

Watson finished the night with four catches for 46 yards, while Doubs made five grabs for 55 yards. Running back Aaron Jones caught the only receiving touchdown of the night.

Rodgers Connecting With Young Receivers in Meaningful Ways This Season

While Watson’s meteoric rise and Doubs’ consistent progression this year won’t guarantee Rodgers will return to Green Bay in 2023, the quarterback said himself that their development will at least factor into his thinking.

The relationships being built on offense should also matter to some degree, as the more than $60 million Rodgers is scheduled to make next year is also likely to do.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of their rookie [seasons] and being able to hopefully have an impact on them and the conversations that we’ve had and … watching [Watson’s] confidence grow,” Rodgers said. “And watching Romeo Doubs become a player and throwing Samori Toure his first touchdown was awesome, in Buffalo on Sunday Night Football — it’s just a cool moment to be a part of.”

More of those moments could be in store this season, as the Packers continue to keep their playoff push alive. The team has won two consecutive games over the Chicago Bears and Rams, with a trip to play the Miami Dolphins in South Florida on Christmas Day next on the horizon.

If Green Bay can win in Miami, the team will host the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to finish the year. The Packers need to win out and get a little help from the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders or New York Giants to find their way into the postseason.