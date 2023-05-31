Aaron Rodgers Requested Firing of Key Packers Staffer: Report

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have officially parted ways, but now details are emerging about the strained relationship between the future Hall of Fame quarterback and the team’s front office.

Matt Schneidman with The Athletic pulled back the curtain to highlight some of the tension between the 39-year-old quarterback and the franchise with an article on Wednesday, May 31. The piece outlined multiple details of the end of Rodgers’ time in Green Bay, from the team’s decision to draft Jordan Love to his feelings on how they treated Davante Adams during contract negotiations.

However, the biggest details from Schneidman’s reporting is that the four-time MVP gave the Packers an ultimatum in 2021. Through his agent, Rodgers asked the team to either trade him or fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“According to a source associated with the team who was granted anonymity to candidly discuss the sensitive dynamics between the front office and the star quarterback, early in the 2021 offseason, Dunn, Rodgers’ agent, called Packers president Mark Murphy with a request: Fire Gutekunst or trade Rodgers,” Schneidman wrote. “Murphy did neither. Months later, news broke that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, but the Packers held firm.”

Rodgers eventually returned to play for the Packers for two more seasons, but was finally traded to the New York Jets this offseason after expressing his desire to play elsewhere, ushering in a new era for Green Bay.

Other Details From Schneidman’s Report

Along with the ultimatum that Rodgers gave, Schneidman revealed some other key details about the star quarterback’s final few seasons in Green Bay.

While Gutekunst and Rodgers’ relationship improved slightly, the 39-year-old quarterback went on record to give credit to Russ Ball, the team’s Director of Football Operations. After Rodgers publicly aired his grievances with the franchise during 2021 training camp, he acknowledged that Ball made a real effort to improve communication with the team.

“I mean, Russ definitely made an effort to be more seen, to be a better communicator, to be around more, to interact with the guys more, and I really appreciated his effort to grow and to listen to some of the things I was saying and try and make the culture and the place a better environment,” Rodgers said. “I thought Russ, more than anybody, really showed that he cared and showed a lot of personal growth, and I give him credit for that.”

Schneidman was able to get some significant quotes from Rodgers on several subjects, from Ball’s adaptability to how the team handled contract negotiations with his top wideout in Davante Adams. After Davante Adams revealed that the team initially offered him less than $20 million per year, Rodgers compared that to what Christian Kirk is making in Jacksonville, showing his frustrations with what was offered.

Aaron Rodgers Praises Jordan Love

Despite all of the issues that Rodgers had with the Packers and their front office, the 39-year-old appears to be more than supportive of Love as he prepares to take over as the starting quarterback in Green Bay.

“I like Jordan a lot,” Rodgers says now. “Jordan’s a good dude. It’s tough to be a backup behind a future Hall of Famer. You’ve got to kinda find that sweet spot. I thought he did a great job with that, but he’s a good-hearted kid. It’s undetermined, his future, but from the physical standpoint, I thought he improved his fundamentals this last year.”

While Love will have massive shoes to fill being the next full-time starting quarterback after Rodgers and Brett Favre, he appears to have the support of at least one of his predecessors.