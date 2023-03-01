Aaron Rodgers Retirement Post From Pro Bowler Fuels Speculation

While the Green Bay Packers wait on quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his future, former six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall seems to think that the 39-year-old has already made his decision.

On the evening of Tuesday, February 28, Marshall posted to Instagram with a lengthy message congratulating Rodgers on his retirement. Despite the post, neither Rodgers or any NFL insiders had made any announcement about the 39-year-old deciding to hang up his cleats.

“So I want to be the first to say salute to Aaron Rodgers for a phenomenal career,” Marshall said in the video. “Your name and that team will forever be sketched in the history of the NFL…It’s ok to walk away, bro. There’s nothing left to prove.”

With Marshall posting this before any decision being announced from Rodgers, speculation has been ramped up about the possibility of the 39-year-old retiring. The post gained extra traction being posted during the week of the NFL Scouting Combine and on the same day that general manager Brian Gutekunst changed his tune about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.

What Happens if Aaron Rodgers Retires?

If this is indeed the end for Rodgers, his decision to retire could have a major long-term impact on the Packers as a franchise.

For starters, the Packers would have to turn to their unproven former first-round pick in Jordan Love. With just one career start over three seasons, Love has had very limited opportunities to show what he’s capable of, logging just 83 pass attempts over 10 games.

Financially, the Packers would be taking on a brutal cap hit with a Rodgers retirement. According to Over the Cap, the team would be facing a dead cap hit of more than $40 million unless Rodgers was willing to sign a new deal that would spread that dead cap over 2023 and 2024.

A Rodgers retirement would also set Green Bay’s plans back a bit in the Love era. If the four-time MVP was instead open to being traded, the Packers could at least acquire some draft capital in exchange for Rodgers rather than him just walking away from the game for nothing.

There are still multiple factors going into this decision, but the Packers would benefit by getting some draft assets for Rodgers rather than him just walking off into the sunset.

Where Could Aaron Rodgers Be Traded?

In the event that Rodgers wants to keep playing and mutually decides to move on from the Packers, there are a few teams that are likely interested in acquiring his services.

The New York Jets have remained a consistent trade destination for Rodgers. The failed experiment of Zach Wilson has the team in the market for a veteran QB, but a recent visit with Derek Carr could mean that the team is leaning towards the former Las Vegas Raiders QB instead.

Speaking of the Raiders, the franchise could also be in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. Former Packers receiver Davante Adams is actively campaigning to reunite with his old quarterback, and the move could help turn the Raiders into a viable AFC contender.

There are bound to be other darkhorse contenders, like the Seattle Seahawks, in a possible Rodgers trade. However, until the 39-year-old makes a decision about his future, the Packers can’t start to entertain any offers.