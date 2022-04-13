Aaron Rodgers Taunted After Throwing INT to Teenager [WATCH]

Safe to say Aaron Rodgers isn’t a big fan of throwing interceptions, even in a non-competitive environment against teenagers.

A clip of Rodgers getting picked off at a charity flag football event went viral on social media earlier this week, gaining attention due to the fact that the high school defender immediately celebrated his interception by taunting the Green Bay Packers’ four-time NFL MVP quarterback with the ball after the play.

The kid’s in-your-face attitude also seemed to elicit a bit of fire from Rodgers, who turned and whipped the ball back at him while he and his teammates celebrated. The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer was almost certainly just playing along, but it still made for an entertaining scene and a memory the player will likely never forget.

Rodgers had participated in a charity event at JSerra Catholic High School in Orange County, California, back in the middle of March along with several other NFL players and prospects, including receiver brothers Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown and former Cincinnati quarterback/2022 prospect Desmond Ritter. He took pictures, threw passes with some of the high school players and — most importantly — raised about $375,000 in funds, according to longtime NFL insider Mike Clemens.

There was also another video reel of some of Rodgers’ better passes on the day, which looked like an all-around win for everyone involved.

#Packers Aaron Rodgers, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cincy #Bearcats QB Desmond Ridder among those at a charity flag football event held at JSerra Catholic High, San Juan Capistrano, Orange County, CA that raised $375,000 in funds Saturday.

Rodgers Not Expected for Voluntary OTAs

There hasn’t been much new going on with Rodgers and the Packers since he signed his new contract with the team in March. He is locked in for the foreseeable future and looking forward to contending for a championship again in 2022 with whatever new weapons Green Bay is able to acquire in the upcoming NFL draft. Don’t expect a less-familiar cast of receivers to make Rodgers more present this offseason, though.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rodgers is not expected to attend the voluntary portion of the Packers’ offseason program. He has a $50,000 workout bonus tied to him attending three days of offseason workouts, but it is possible that being present for the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp in June will satisfy the requirement.

In other words, the Packers will once again get to devote their attention to the development of Jordan Love this spring — which can only help the team in the long run.