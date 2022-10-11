Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Reveals Injury Sustained in London

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers brought back more than just a loss with him from London — namely an unwanted souvenir in the form of a previously undisclosed injury.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, October 11, where he revealed that he sustained a thumb injury to his throwing hand on the Packers’ last offensive play from scrimmage against the New York Giants over the weekend.

The interview begins at approximately the 2:13:22 mark of the video below.

“It’s one of those things where you get kinda rocked,” Rodgers said. “My thumb is a little banged up. That’s the only spot that’s bothering me a little bit. I think I’ll be able to spin it. I think it’ll feel better later in the week.”

Rodgers Suffered Toe Injury That Hampered Him Last Season

Rodgers is familiar with injuries to his digits, after he suffered a toe issue that lingered across much of last season.

The quarterback sat out several practices after sustaining the toe injury last November. The problem was exacerbated by an opposing player stepping on Rodgers’ foot during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on November 21.

“I’ve had turf toe, [and] it’s a little worse than turf toe,” Rodgers said during his postgame interview. “I’m just going to have to get to the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week.”

“I was in a lot of pain, went into halftime early to get it checked out. … It’s very, very painful,” he continued. “Got stepped on early in the first half and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having. So it’s going to be another painful week next week and then hopefully start to feel a little better in the bye.”

Rodgers showed resiliency to the pain, starting every game for Green Bay throughout the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. While his proven pain tolerance is reason for optimism regarding the thumb injury, the fact that the issue involves his throwing hand remains disconcerting.

Packers’ Pass Game Looked Sluggish Once Again in Loss to Giants

Nearly as big of a concern for the Packers as Rodgers’ health is the ability to pass the ball even when the four-time MVP is feeling his best.

Green Bay has struggled to do so all season, and those difficulties continued against the Giants in London. Rodgers threw 39 times for just 222 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran Randall Cobb led all receivers with seven receptions for 99 yards. Rookie Romeo Doubs slowed down after two quality performances, hauling in just three catches for 29 yards.

Wideout Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan were on the receiving end of Rodgers’ two touchdown passes Sunday. The quarterback told McAfee Tuesday that he would like to see both players more involved in the offense moving forward.