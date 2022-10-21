Rival NFL Coach Slams Packers, Says Rodgers’ Days May be Numbered

After years living atop the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have failed this season to inspire the typical fear or respect they generally strike into the hearts of their rivals around the NFL.

The Packers are 3-3 on the year, riding a two-game losing streak. The offense has struggled to pass the ball, while the defense has been routinely battered against the run. Green Bay trails the Minnesota Vikings by two games, the largest division lead in the league through six weeks of play, and is about to start a three-game road trip that could ultimately define the team’s season.

Heavy’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo spoke to a handful of coaches and executives about the Packers’ current state of affairs, and much of what he heard back contained uncharacteristic criticism of a franchise that has regularly ranked among the NFL’s elite for more than a decade.

“They’re awful right now,” one coach told Heavy, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss another team freely. “They’re bad on defense, bad on offense. Maybe the biggest problem is that when players talk about retirement — like [Aaron] Rodgers and [Tom] Brady have — they already have one foot out the door. That’s just been my experience.”

Rodgers Referenced Retirement in Connection With Rookie Receivers

Rodgers discussed openly the possibility of retirement several times over the last year, the first comments coming during the offseason. However, that rhetoric has been dismissed retroactively by some as an instrument of leverage following his decision to sign an extension worth more than $50 million annually.

After signing the deal, Rodgers spoke again on retirement, this time in vague terms saying that he did not plan to play into his mid-40s as Brady has done. Then, earlier this month, Rodgers chose to publicly tie his decision on whether to alter his retirement timeline to the development of rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic tweeted Rodgers’ comments on October 5.

“Seeing the development of those guys can’t help but be a part of the decision,” Rodgers said.

This rhetoric could also be a leverage play from Rodgers to push his front office into trading for a veteran wideout prior to the NFL’s November 1 deadline, or a message that they need to pursue free agent Odell Beckham Jr. who is expected to be ready to play by around Thanksgiving.

However, Rodgers is also 38 years old and has expressed interest in pursuits outside of football in the past.

Packers Receivers Injured, Slow to Develop in This Season

If Rodgers is telling the truth and the duration of his time in Green Bay is dependent on how his young receivers progress, the Packers might be in trouble.

Doubs, a fourth-round pick, has come along solidly during his rookie season, currently third on Green Bay’s depth chart with 234 receiving yards. He has also caught two touchdown passes.

Randall Cobb, who occupies the No. 2 spot on the team’s receiving list, is liable to miss the next two to six weeks with an ankle injury — meaning Doubs’ importance to the offense’s success is only going to increase during the mid-season stretch.

Watson, a second-round selection, struggled with a knee injury during the preseason and has missed two games so far this year due to a hamstring issue. The rookie is expected to sit out Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders as well.

Watson has made just seven catches for 52 yards, per Pro Football Reference. He has also rushed the ball three times for 19 yards and a score.

Not every opinion Lombardo encountered from around the league was pessimistic of the Packers’ prospects — whether Doubs and Watson reach their full potentials or not.

“I really think the Packers are going to be fine,” a long-time NFL personnel evaluator said. “People have to remember, it’s a marathon not a sprint. They can still get back in this thing. It’s a long way from over.”

“They still have the quarterback,” he added. “That’s what matters the most.”