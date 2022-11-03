Rodgers Sounds Off on Packers’ Choice Not to Trade For WR

If the Green Bay Packers ever do add a weapon for reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it won’t happen by way of a trade.

The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, November 1, without the franchise making a move for a playmaker of any kind — a deal that felt like something close to necessary if the Packers hoped to find any sustained success this season. On Wednesday, Rodgers met with the media and spoke about his team’s decision.

“Obviously, the compensation for whatever players that we were going after, it just didn’t make sense,” Rodgers said. “I trust [GM] Brian [Gutekunst], and we had some good conversations. I know we were in on some things, and it obviously just didn’t pan out.”

“I know we were in on some guys, and we liked a few, it just didn’t work out,” Rodgers continued.

Packers Outbid by Division Rival Chicago Bears For Young Receiver

The Packers were looking hard at Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool right up until the deadline, though they were ultimately outbid by their NFC North Division rival the Chicago Bears.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ broke that story via Twitter on November 1.

“As of 8 am this morning I’m told, ‘It was looking like Green Bay was potentially going to offer the best deal for Chase Claypool,’ per league source,” Anderson wrote. “Obviously, the #Bears have swooped in and nabbed the #Steelers WR.”

Chicago exchanged its second-round pick in 2023 for the rights to Claypool, an offer that outbid whatever Green Bay was willing to put on the table. The Packers traded two late second-round selections during the 2022 NFL Draft to move up and select rookie receiver Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick.

Watson has caught eight passes for 64 yards this season, missing three of eight games due to various injuries and leaving a fourth early last Sunday with a concussion. Meanwhile, Claypool has hauled in 32 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown in 2022. Over the course of his 2.5-year career, Claypool has amassed 153 catches for 2,044 yards 12 TDs. He has also rushed the ball 32 times for 167 yards and two scores, per Pro Football Reference.

Furthermore, Claypool is playing on the type of contract Green Bay was hoping to find. He is in the third year of his rookie deal, which doesn’t expire until the end of next season and will count only $1.5 million against the salary cap in 2024.

The Packers were also linked to Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos — playing in the third year of his rookie contract as well — along with veteran Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans, but were unable to get either deal done.

Odell Beckham Jr. is Packers’ Last Chance at a Big-Time Receiver

With the trade deadline come and gone there are only three conclusions Packers fans can draw:

That Green Bay’s front office doesn’t have faith in this year’s team and didn’t want to overspend. That the Packers believe internally they can turn around a 3-5 start in a weak NFC with the pieces they already have. That the franchise plans to make a run at less expensive free agents to equip its sluggish passing game.

The first scenario, if true, is one that no player, coach or executive with the Packers is ever going to admit.

The second is, perhaps, believable but the schedule remains difficult throughout the season. Five of Green Bay’s final nine opponents currently have winning records and look to be likely playoff teams.

The third would mean that the Packers are almost certainly going to pursue free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, the three-time Pro Bowler won’t be healthy enough to play for at least the next few weeks. The most conservative estimates don’t have Beckham returning to the field until December.

Considering his timeline, by the time Beckham is ready to play, the Packers may no longer have any need for him.