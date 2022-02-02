Proposed Trade Swaps Packers Rodgers For 2 Top Picks, 4-Time Pro-Bowler

Speculation that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would play somewhere new in 2022 was running rampant even before news came down Tuesday that sent shockwaves through the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from football February 1, opening up a job under center for a team in Tampa that has won five playoff games over the previous two postseasons, including Super Bowl LV just one year ago. Rodgers has been linked to potential trades with the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders, among several others in recent weeks. Now, he is being tied to the Bucs’ open position, as well.

Colin Cowherd recently spoke to Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright about Rodgers’ playing future under the assumption that Brady was on his way out. The conversation took place on Thursday, January 27 during the The Colin Cowherd Podcast, which is part of The Volume network.

“I’ll throw this at you, Brady retires … Aaron Rodgers says I want out, so [Packers wide receiver] Davante Adams is out,” Cowherd said. “Aaron agrees to Tampa, Green Bay says we want [Bucs wide receiver] Mike Evans, we’re not losing Davante and getting nobody.”

“Green Bay gets [Bucs pass rusher Jason Pierre Paul], Mike Evans, two firsts [and] up to three [draft picks] if Aaron plays a third year, which has always been something you’ve talked about,” Cowherd continued to Wright. “Two [picks] guaranteed, up to three if he plays a third year. If he retires after two, you get two minimum, even if he retired after [just one] year.”

Cowherd’s proposal would require a different player than Pierre-Paul (JPP) to make the deal work, as JPP is technically a free agent and the Bucs will not retain the right to include him in any trade proposals unless Tampa Bay re-signs the edge rusher this offseason.

Bucs Coach Arians Doesn’t Close Door on Bringing in New QB After Brady Announces Retirement

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the potential of Brady’s retirement and how the team would address his replacement during a press conference on January 24, exactly one week before the QB made the news of his departure official.

“I’d be comfortable if it is [a QB already on the roster],” Arians told reporters.

Veteran QB Blain Gabbert and second-year signal caller Kyle Trask are currently the only two quarterbacks on the Bucs’ active roster, per ESPN.

“I like what we have but again, you never know what’s behind Door No. 2,” Arians continued. “We kind of went down that road two years ago and there was Tom Brady. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Packers Can Create Strong Bidding War Should Rodgers Decide He Wants to Depart Green Bay

It could be Rodgers behind that door for the Bucs in 2022, as Brady’s exit from the game shifts the entire NFL landscape. Several QBs aside from Rodgers could be on the move this offseason, including Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns, among several others.

Rodgers has most frequently been tied to the Broncos, the franchise that just hired his longtime offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett away from Green Bay. The Raiders also make a good deal of sense because they could send a competent QB in Derek Carr back the Packers’ way, along with significant draft compensation.

Both teams have strong rosters and situations likely to improve to contender-status upon a hypothetical Rodgers arrival. Both teams also play in an AFC West Division with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Not to mention, both franchises will be forced to compete for the conference crown against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, as well as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for years to come.

The smart money says Rodgers’ best chance of making it to another Super Bowl resides with a team in the NFC and the Bucs have a roster ready-made for a playoff run, even despite turnover at the skill positions that could include free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin and longtime Brady running mate tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Of course, Rodgers may already have the best situation of any at home in Green Bay. The QB is currently under contract for next season, but his deal is structured to include a $46.5 million cap hit in 2022. Should Rodgers decide not to renegotiate the details, he can essentially force the Packers to trade him.

Rodgers said following the team’s Divisional Round defeat to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field that he did not want to be part of a rebuild, acknowledging the Packers have some tough choices to make on top free agents this offseason.

However, the team can use its franchise tag to retain All-Pro wideout Davante Adams. If Rodgers is willing to rework his contract, the Packers could also spread some money out to try and keep one or several of the following players on the roster for 2022: edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, wide receiver Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan.

Rodgers has not committed publicly to leaving Green Bay or to staying, saying only that his decision will come before the NFL free agency period opens at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 16.