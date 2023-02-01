Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Packers Future, Trade Rumors

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been relatively quiet about his immediate plans for both the Green Bay Packers and the NFL in general since his year ended, but no longer.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 31, during which he offered a timeline for his ultimate decision on whether to retire, and whether to ask for a trade out of Green Bay should he return.

"I feel confident that in a couple weeks I'll feel more strongly about one of the two decisions"@AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on returning for a 19th season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vleb7DUJoM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

“It’s going to be a little bit more time for my decision, and I feel confident that in a couple weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions,” Rodgers told McAfee.