Packers Trade Proposal Swaps Aaron Rodgers for Former First-Round Receiver

The Green Bay Packers will be fielding plenty of trade offers this offseason for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could land a first-round pick and a talented young receiver in this recent trade proposal.

While golfing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers was asked if he had any update on his playing career in 2023. Keeping it brief, Rodgers simply responded by saying that he wasn’t going to San Francisco to play for the 49ers.

Still, that hasn’t stopped speculation about the 49ers trying to pursue the four-time MVP. Luke Beller with Sideline Scoop even proposed a Packers-49ers trade, sending Rodgers to the Bay Area in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and former first-round receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a blockbuster deal.

“Green Bay could use one more talented WR if Jordan Love is going to take over,” Beller said. “In this scenario the Packers get solid draft capital and a player that will help the offense get off to a great start. Aiyuk has one more year left on his rookie contract so he will be cheap in 2023. The 49ers get an elite QB for an already explosive offense. ”

The Packers have notoriously not drafted weapons for Rodgers in the first round, so it would only be fitting that the team acquired a former first-round receiver in a trade that would send the star quarterback out of Green Bay.

Where Will Aaron Rodgers Play in 2023?

While he has yet to commit to even playing in 2023, the trade speculation surrounding Rodgers has reached a fever pitch this offseason.

With the Packers indicating their intention to trade Rodgers this offseason, teams are likely already making trade offers to Gutekunst for him to consider once the 39-year-old quarterback commits to playing again next season. Tom Brady’s retirement will likely only increase the number of teams calling who are looking for an established veteran QB.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams is already pushing for a reunion between himself and his former quarterback. With the Raiders benching Carr at the end of the 2022 season, Las Vegas is now in the market for a new starter to help them make a push in a crowded AFC West.

The New York Jets also remain a top contender for Rodgers, with trade rumors dating back months between them and the Packers. The Jets are now in the market for a new QB thanks to the failed Zach Wilson experiment, and the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator could be an enticing move for Rodgers.

Other teams are bound to inquire about Rodgers, but at the moment the Raiders and Jets remain two strong favorites for the 39-year-old.

Do the Packers Need a Wide Receiver?

Despite the emergence of rookie wideout Christian Watson, the Packers are desperately going to need to add some players at wide receiver in 2023.

Watson hit his stride in the second half of the 2022 season, finishing the year with nine total touchdowns and plenty of explosive plays. However, the Packers need a consistent, productive outside receiver to take some of the pressure off of their rising star going forward.

Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done, and the Packers could be losing even more guys this offseason. Both Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are set to his free agency, and so far there are no indications that the team is planning to make a push to bring back either this offseason.

Green Bay’s current receiver room is just rookies in Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure, so expect that position to be a top priority for the Packers this offseason.