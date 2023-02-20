Packers Trade Proposal Swaps Aaron Rodgers With 2-Time Pro Bowl QB

The Green Bay Packers are waiting patiently for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his future, but general manager Brian Gutekunst is already likely listening to trade offers for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

A lot of Green Bay’s offseason plans depends on what Rodgers wants to do going forward. However, that hasn’t stopped Gutekunst from getting ready and clearing cap space by restructuring Aaron Jones’ contract.

Still, trade rumors surrounding Rodgers haven’t slowed down. While the Jets and Raiders have remained favorites, former star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald thinks that the Dallas Cowboys would be an ideal landing spot.

“If I was Aaron, [the Jets] wouldn’t be the most enticing route,” Fitzgerald told Mad Dog Sports Radio. “It would be something a lot more controversial, like for him to go to the Dallas Cowboys…where he can be reunited with Mike McCarthy and have a team around him that’s ready made.”

🔥 @LarryFitzgerald on Aaron Rodgers: "There's a lot of conversations about the Jets. If I was Aaron, that wouldn't be the most enticing route. It would be something a lot more controversial, like for him to go to the Dallas Cowboys." 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐆𝐨! 🔗 https://t.co/NjtATcSygA pic.twitter.com/QECEMpeRtJ — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) February 15, 2023

A trade to the Cowboys would likely include two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott in exchange, making things a bit complicated for the Packers at quarterback with him and Jordan Love.

Don’t Hold Your Breath On a Rodgers-Prescott QB Swap

As intriguing of a trade a QB swap between the Packers and Cowboys would be, there are too many factors to make this an unrealistic possibility.

For the Packers, they already have a potential starting QB waiting for his opportunity in Jordan Love. Meanwhile, it’s unclear how Rodgers would feel about reuniting with McCarthy, with the two having a tense relationship by the end of their time together in Green Bay.

There’s also no indication that Jerry Jones would be interested in moving on from Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback is still only 29 years old and posted a 101.6 passer rating in two playoff games this year.

The financials are where this trade gets even harder to make. The Packers would take a $40 million cap hit just by trading Rodgers away before June 1, and then would have to take on a $49 million cap hit for Prescott along with a $52 million hit in 2024.

The fantasy football trades are fun to think about, but in the real NFL, the massive contracts of both star quarterbacks makes a trade between these two sides almost impossible.

Is Jordan Love Ready to Be a Starting Quarterback?

With all of the discussions surrounding the future of Rodgers, Love is anxiously waiting to see what happens for the 2023 season.

The former first-round pick was taken in the 2020 NFL Draft with the expectation that he would be the eventual successor to Rodgers. That plan was pushed back after the 39-year-old quarterback went on to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Love hasn’t had much experience sitting behind Rodgers, logging just one career start where he struggled in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Love looked much better replacing Rodgers against the Philadelphia Eagles this past season, completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Packers will have to make a decision on Love’s fifth-year option prior to the start of the 2023 season, which would keep him under contract through 2024. To make matters more complicated, Love has considered a trade request if Rodgers returns for next season.

The 24-year-old will have to be given a chance to be a starter at some point, and if that doesn’t happen in Green Bay next year, then it might be time for Gutekunst to find him a new team to play for.