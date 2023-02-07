Packers Could Add Former First-Round Pick in Aaron Rodgers Trade Package

With trade speculation surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reaching a fever pitch, another veteran for the team has been caught in the rumors as part of a potential trade package.

Trade rumors involving Rodgers picked up even more momentum after comments from the 39-year-old quarterback during a Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Peach. His comments, along with the recent social media activity from former teammate Davante Adams, suggest that both players are pushing for a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders aren’t the only team potentially interested in Rodgers, and he’s not the only player that general manager Brian Gutekunst could consider trading this offseason. NFL analyst Chad Forbes tweeted on Monday, February 6 that the Packers could consider packaging former first-round pick Darnell Savage if they end up trading Rodgers to the New York Jets.

In the much discussed Aaron Rodgers to #Jets hypothetical, I’d expect #GoPackGo to include Safety Darnell Savage in deal. Owed Fully Guaranteed $7.901M on the 5th Yr Option. Would help their cap flexibility & let them upgrade Safety in Free Agency. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) February 7, 2023

The Packers are dealing with enough cap issues as it is, but offloading Savage’s fifth-year option could give the franchise a bit more flexibility to retain talent and add veterans this offseason to build around Jordan Love.

Will an Aaron Rodgers Trade Happen?

There has been plenty of speculation about a Rodgers trade, but there are still some hurdles that have to be jumped over before a move is actually made.

Rodgers has still not made a decision on whether or not he will return for 2023. Although he is still contemplating retirement, his comments from the Pro-Am golf tournament suggest that he’s thinking about playing next season. Oddsmakers seem to think that Rodgers will be playing elsewhere in 2023, with the four-time MVP now at -400 to play for the Raiders next season. Meanwhile, the Packers have fallen all the way down to +600, behind both the Raiders and Jets.

There is still a major financial hurdle in the way for a trade to get done. As Rodgers’ contract currently stands, the Packers would be taking on a projected $40 million dead cap hit to move on from their franchise QB before June 1. A restructure could ease some of that burden, but that dead cap hit combined with the contract another team would taken on makes a trade much trickier to work out.

Still, considering the level that Rodgers has played at over the course of his NFL career, teams like the Jets and Raiders could still be more than interested in trying to make a move for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

What Does the Future Hold for Darnell Savage?

As promising as Savage’s career looked early on, it’s now looking more and more likely that his time in Green Bay will be coming to an end sooner than later.

A first-round pick coming out of Maryland in 2019, Savage showed flashes over his first two years in the league, racking up six interceptions and 17 pass breakups. However, Savage has seen his role significantly diminished under defensive coordinator Joe Barry, leading to a demotion behind Rudy Ford in the second half of this season.

Despite the Packers needing more safety help, Savage is looking more expendable. His role was reduced to the slot in certain personnel packages by the end of the 2022 season, and with a $7.9 million cap hit next year, the Packers could be looking to find a new home for him this offseason.