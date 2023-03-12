Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off On Pending Packers-Jets Trade

While the Green Bay Packers organization and its fans anxiously wait on a decision from superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP has publicly spoken for the first time about his meeting with the New York Jets.

The Packers have entered into trade discussions with the New York Jets surrounding the 39-year-old quarterback. Reports flooded in about the potential move after the Jets flew out to meet Rodgers in a pitch to sway him on playing in New York in 2023.

A Packers-Jets trade is waiting to be hammered out until Rodgers makes a decision, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The 39-year-old had stayed quiet about the situation, but talked with former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall while at a celebrity flag football event on Sunday, March 11.

Aaron Rodgers says it won’t be long before a decision 👀. Sense I’m getting from this video is he will be a Jet. Tomorrow seems likely pic.twitter.com/GBjHdGdVEw — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 12, 2023

“It’s always interesting meeting important figures in this sport,” Rodgers said about his meeting with the Jets. “Stay tuned…I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all of this.”

While he played his cards close to his chest, Rodgers’ comments seem to imply that a decision is coming shortly about his NFL future.

Why The Jets Make Sense for Aaron Rodgers

No other teams have emerged as legitimate trade destinations for the future Hall of Fame quarterback, but the Jets still make a lot of sense as a trade partner.

The Jets have been linked to a Rodgers trade for months. Despite a promising season with emerging young players, a brutal sophomore season from Zach Wilson hurt the Jets and kept them from making a playoff appearance. A veteran quarterback has been at the top of New York’s offseason priorities. The team even brought in veteran Derek Carr for a visit before he signed on with the New Orleans Saints.

Financially, the Jets have made significant moves to free up cap space, most recently clearing another $13 million with contract restructures for Laken Tomlinson, Tyler Conklin and D.J. Reed. A trade for Rodgers would result in a $40 million dead cap for the Packers while having the Jets take on the remainder of his massive contract extension.

With young rising stars like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Quinnen Williams, the Jets have pieces to make some legitimate noises in the AFC if they have a competitive quarterback like Rodgers.

Is Jordan Love Ready to Be Green Bay’s Starter?

While all of the news and rumors surrounding a Rodgers trade are going on, backup QB Jordan Love is patiently waiting for his opportunity to be a starter.

A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love was drafted out of Utah State with the plan for him to be the eventual successor to Rodgers. That plan was delayed after back-to-back MVP seasons from the star quarterback in 2020 and 2021.

Love has only logged one career start while waiting for Rodgers to move on, struggling in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2021. However, Love looked much more comfortable this past season replacing an injured Rodgers against the Philadelphia Eagles, completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

At 24 years old, Love is on the final year of his rookie deal unless the Packers pick up his fifth-year option. There’s a real chance that he could request a trade if Rodgers is the quarterback for the Packers again in 2023, but it’s looking more likely that a trade to the Jets is imminent.