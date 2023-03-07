Jets Star Sauce Gardner Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

With the NFL world anxiously waiting for a potential trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets star cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is having some fun on Twitter.

Multiple reports surfaced on Tuesday, March 7 that the Packers and Jets had entered trade discussions on a possible move for the four-time MVP. To add even more fuel to the fire, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that the Jets staff were flying to visit Rodgers again in California to pitch him on a move.

With updates on the Rodgers-Jets situation coming in at a record pace, Gardner took to Twitter to try his hand at luring the 39-year-old superstar to New York.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

Although Rodgers has yet to publicly announce any decision about his future, the flurry of reporting from multiple outlets suggests that the 39-year-old could be playing elsewhere in 2023.

Why a Rodgers-Jets Trade Makes Sense

Multiple teams have likely expressed interest in trading for Rodgers, but the Jets have been consistently linked to a blockbuster trade that would shake up the NFL landscape.

The Jets took major strides in 2022 thanks to a dominant defense that featured young, talented playmakers in Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Bryce Huff. Garrett Wilson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year on the other side of the ball despite inconsistency at the quarterback position, giving the Jets plenty of young talent to build around.

Quarterback remains a top priority for the Jets this offseason. The team even met with veteran free agent Derek Carr before he ultimately signed on to play for the New Orleans Saints. Carr’s decision to play for New Orleans could have been impacted by New York’s pursuit of Rodgers, but that has been confirmed.

The Jets are in a real position to make a run in the AFC if they can find a legitimate quarterback, and Rodgers is the ideal option for them. Meanwhile, the Packers can free themselves of Rodgers’ contract (aside from a $40 million dead cap hit) while acquiring draft assets to retool their roster.

It’s unclear what kind of compensation the Jets are willing to offer in a trade, but there appears to be mutual interest in a deal getting done.

Could the Packers Get a Player in the Trade?

Draft picks are likely to be coming Green Bay’s way in the event of a Rodgers trade to the Jets. However, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted that the trade package could include both picks and a player.

Picks and a player. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 7, 2023

From a salary cap standpoint, there are few players that would make a lot of sense for the Packers. Corey Davis has been previously linked to the team, but the wideout is more likely to be a cut candidate than a trade piece given his bloated contract.

Another wide receiver that could be a more realistic option is Elijah Moore. The former second-round wideout out of Ole Miss has expressed his displeasure before this past season’s trade deadline, and his cheap rookie deal could make him an appealing option for the Packers.

There are other players that could be packaged on, but Moore would make the most sense given his age, position, and contract.