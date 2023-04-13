Packers Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers Trade Revealed

The Green Bay Packers haven’t been in a rush to finalize a trade that would send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, with general manager Brian Gutekunst trying to get a major haul in return for the four-time MVP.

Rumors and speculation surrounding a potential Rodgers trade have dominated headlines throughout the NFL offseason. While players like Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been mentioned in trade packages, the Packers appear to be much more interested in draft assets.

Yahoo! Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson broke down the latest on the Rodgers trade saga while appearing on Wilde & Tausch on Wednesday, April 12. Robinson revealed that the Packers are asking for a second-round pick in 2023 along with a guaranteed first-round pick in 2024 in order to send Rodgers to New York.

While previous reports suggested that the Packers could receive a conditional pick in 2025 based on Rodgers playing in 2024, it seems that Gutekunst is far more interested in guaranteed assets going forward.

Additional Details On Aaron Rodgers, Jets

The asking price for Rodgers wasn’t the only thing that Robinson shared, with the senior NFL reporter providing some additional interesting details as to why it’s taking so long for a trade to get done.

While Gutekunst wants guaranteed compensation in 2024, the Packers general manager is willing to concede giving draft capital back to the Jets in 2025 if Rodgers retires after this upcoming season, according to Robinson. However, Jets owner Woody Johnson does not want the team to give up a first-round pick in exchange for a short-term lease on an aging quarterback.

According to Robinson, one of the biggest holdups in the trade came during Rodgers’ interview on The Pat McAfee Show where he stated that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023. During that appearance, Rodgers revealed that he was seriously considering retirement prior to his darkness retreat, leading to a holdup in trade negotiations between the two teams.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas doesn’t seem too worried about all of the delays in trade negotiations. Speaking at a public event on April 7, Douglas told Jets fans, “he’s gonna be here” when asked about Rodgers.

Still, both Packers and Jets fans are anxiously waiting for a resolution to the Rodgers trade drama.

When Will a Rodgers Trade Get Done?

Although Rodgers and the Jets met prior to the start of NFL free agency at the beginning of March, it’s still unclear when a trade will get done more than a month later.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that the two sides of have had minimal contact since NFL owner meetings in Phoenix, and that there’s a possibility that a trade could wait to get done until after the 2023 NFL Draft. However, that would prevent the Packers from receiving any meaningful immediate compensation in a deal.

Peter King with NBC Sports provided a more optimistic outlook on the deal, suggesting that the firm deadline for a trade will be Day 2 of this year’s draft, or April 28. King also mentioned that trade packages similar to the ones involving Joe Montana and Brett Favre had been discussed between the two teams.

Regardless of when a trade finally gets done, all signs are still pointing towards Rodgers playing for the Jets in 2023.