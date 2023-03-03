Packers Receive Interest from New Team in Aaron Rodgers Trade: Report

While the Green Bay Packers wait patiently on a decision about Aaron Rodgers’ future, teams aren’t nearly as patient as they call general manager Brian Gutekunst to inquire about the star quarterback’s availability.

Appearing on NFL Live on Thursday, March 2, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the Carolina Panthers have reached out to the Packers inquiring about Rodgers’ availability. The report has since been disputed by Will Kunkel from FOX Charlotte. However, it’s unclear which sources are talking to the two insiders, and the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is likely playing a big role in the amount of gossip going around NFL circles.

New Panthers head coach Frank Reich spoke about the team’s QB situation while at the combine, refusing to rule out anything.

“Every option is on the table,” Reich said. “It has to be. This is a huge decision. It would be malpractice not to really vet through one of those decisions. What’s the impact? What’s the unintended consequences?”

The Panthers currently hold the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If they’re uncomfortable moving up for a rookie quarterback, a veteran like Rodgers could make sense for the franchise.

Will Aaron Rodgers Be Traded This Offseason?

Rodgers hasn’t said anything about his future, but that hasn’t stopped trade rumors from coming out about the four-time MVP.

Plenty of teams have already been linked to Rodgers this offseason. The New York Jets have been mentioned for months, while former Packers star Davante Adams has been campaigning to reunite with his former quarterback in Las Vegas.

However, the Raiders could be bowing out of any potential Rodgers trade. The team has been rumored to no longer be interested in trading for the 39-year-old if he becomes available.

The trade speculation doesn’t come without some hurdles that both teams will need to get over if Rodgers and the Packers decide to move on. His contract will be one of the bigger factors, with the Packers taking on a dead cap hit of over $40 million if he’s traded before June 1 while another team will have to take on the remainder of his massive contract extension.

Being willing to take on that contract without knowing if Rodgers will even want to play beyond 2023 is a massive risk. That will also likely drive the price down for teams looking to acquire him, potentially leaving Gutekunst wanting more and preferring to keep Rodgers instead of trading him for cheap.

Can The Packers Make Any Offseason Moves?

With all of the talk on Rodgers, the Packers have still been busy by restructuring contracts to get under the salary cap. After most recently restructuring Kenny Clark to clear $11 million, the Packers are now projected at $17.5 million under the cap with more restructures likely to come.

That cap space gives the Packers some much-needed flexibility, but it’s unclear what kind of moves that the team will want to make. Multiple key veterans are leaving in free agency, and Gutekunst has already suggested that safety Adrian Amos won’t return.

The Packers are notorious for not spending money on free agents, but with some cleared cap space and plenty of positional needs, Gutekunst and his staff could try to find some cheaper veterans to bring in this offseason.