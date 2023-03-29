Aaron Rodgers Trade Proposal Sends Packers Picks, $37 Million WR

The Green Bay Packers still haven’t traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, but a deal might be coming sooner than some might think, with a trade package that will send the storied franchise multiple draft picks and a veteran wide receiver.

Zach Rosenblatt with The Athletic shared the latest on a potential Rodgers trade from the NFL owner meetings in Phoenix. While some analysts and insiders are suggesting that trade negotiations could go well into the offseason, Rosenblatt wrote that he thinks a move could happen much sooner.

“In any case, despite those comments, I’ve gotten a sense that the teams aren’t as far apart as many seem to think,” Rosenblatt said. “Maybe they will take it right up until the draft, but I think the trade will get done much sooner — possibly even by the end of this week.”

Along with that update, Rosenblatt also provided a trade proposal that he thinks is close to where the two sides are at in a pending deal.

Packers receive: two second-round picks (2023 and 2024), WR Corey Davis

Jets receive: QB Aaron Rodgers, conditional 2025 third-round pick (if Rodgers plays in 2024)

The Packers have been previously linked to Davis, who will be on the final year of his $37.5 million contract. While the idea of giving the Jets a draft pick if Rodgers doesn’t play in 2024 might not appeal to Packers fans, getting two second-round picks and an established veteran wideout could be enough to sway general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Brian Gutekunst Opens Up on Rodgers Trade

With a Rodgers trade almost done, the Packers general manager didn’t hold back when asked about the four-time MVP during owner meetings in Phoenix.

Gutekunst discussed the team’s offseason communication with Rodgers, stating that he tried calling the 39-year-old quarterback multiple times without hearing back. These comments went against what Rodgers had previously said on The Pat McAfee Show when he revealed that he wanted to play for the Jets in 2023.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided some additional information from Gutekunst’s press availability. The Packers GM didn’t provide a timeline on when a trade could be finalized, but mentioned that a first-round pick wouldn’t be a dealbreaker in getting a deal done. He also mentioned that while it’s unlikely Rodgers returns to Green Bay in 2023, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility.

Some of the comments that Gutekunst made may not go over well with Rodgers. However, with the future Hall of Fame quarterback soon to be on the move, that may not matter too much as long as a deal gets done.

Would Corey Davis Fit in Green Bay?

The Packers desperately need a veteran wide receiver on their roster, and Davis could be just that.

As it stands now, the only wide receivers currently under contract for the Packers are 2022 rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Bo Melton. With no league experience outside of this season, these young wideouts need some experience in their position room to help mentor and develop them as NFL players.

Davis could do exactly that. The 28-year-old was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, spending his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Jets in 2021. At 6’3″ and 209 pounds, he has the ideal size and skill set to be a veteran outside receiver in Matt LaFleur’s system. In fact, the two previously worked together when LaFleur was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator in 2018.

That being said, the Packers could simply wait for Davis to be released rather than be included in a Rodgers trade. The Jets would save nearly $10.5 million by outright cutting Davis, and the Packers could then come in and offer the veteran wideout a significantly cheaper deal to help stay under the salary cap.

Regardless, given his experience and size, Davis would be an ideal fit for what the Packers need at receiver.