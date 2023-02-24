Packers Trade Proposal Sends Aaron Rodgers to Surprise NFC Contender

As teams continue to call Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst with possible trade offers for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, one surprise team in the NFC could make a compelling case for the 39-year-old veteran.

With Rodgers emerging from his darkness retreat, Packers fans and media members everywhere are anxiously waiting for the future Hall of Fame quarterback to announce his plans for 2023. Despite the 39-year-old waiting to make a decision, trade speculation has run rampant across media platforms everywhere.

The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders have been linked consistently to a Rodgers trade, but Gilberto Manzano with SI.com revealed a sleeper team that could trade for him in the Seattle Seahawks. The trade would send Rodgers to Seattle in exchange for the fifth overall pick and a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.

“The Seahawks have plenty to offer with a talented roster and they have the cap space and draft picks to execute a blockbuster trade,” Manzano said. “Finding quality receivers was an issue in Green Bay. That wouldn’t be the case in Seattle with the receiving tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Rodgers would also have a balanced attack with running back Kenneth Walker, who’s coming off a sensational rookie season.”

Why An Aaron Rodgers Trade Will Be Difficult

As exciting as it may be for QB-needy teams to speculate on a possible trade for Rodgers, the logistics behind the situation will make it difficult for a trade to actually happen.

Rodgers’ contract remains the biggest hurdle in a potential move for the 39-year-old quarterback. He still has four years remaining on his deal with a cap hit that will go as high as $59 million in 2025. Meanwhile, the Packers would take on a dead cap hit of $40 million if he’s traded before June 1.

There’s also no guarantee that Rodgers plays longer than one more season if he comes back. He will be 40 years old near the end of the 2023 season, and showed signs of age-related regression during the early stages of last year.

The massive contract and Rodgers’ uncertain future means that the Packers may not get the trade package that they’re hoping for. However, there’s also the uncertainty with backup Jordan Love, who could consider a trade request if Rodgers stays in 2023.

It’s a complicated situation for Green Bay, but the team should get more clarity in the coming weeks as Rodgers makes his decision.

Why Would the Seahawks Want Aaron Rodgers?

The Seahawks are a surprising team in the Rodgers sweepstakes, but if general manager John Schneider is willing, the team has the resources to take a swing on the superstar quarterback.

After a 9-8 season where they were able to sneak into the playoffs, the Seahawks have the cap space and draft capital to take a big step forward in 2023. However, the team may also have to pay veteran QB Geno Smith a massive contract extension after the 32-year-old was named a Pro Bowler and Comeback Player of the Year.

However, if the Seahawks aren’t totally sold on Smith as the long-term answer under center, they could simply let him walk in free agency in favor of signing (or drafting) another quarterback. Rodgers may have had a down year in 2022, but it’s been a very long time since he had a one-two punch at wide receiver like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

It’s a big swing for the Seahawks, but one they could make if they’re not ready to commit to Smith or any of this year’s top QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.