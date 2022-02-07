Trade Proposal Sends Packers Rodgers to Top AFC Squad For Pro-Bowl QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have just dropped a big hint on where he will play next season, or at least where he would like to play.

Jared Stillman, of ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game, reported earlier this week that Rodgers is constructing a home outside of the NFL city. Stillman took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 2 to share further details on the location of the build and the quarterback’s playing preferences for next season.

Sources: Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville-suburb of Franklin (Williamson Co.) Also, source says Rodgers is “open” joining the Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB. pic.twitter.com/fEwiL1sthA — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) February 2, 2022

“Sources: Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville suburb of Franklin (Williamson Co.) Also, source says Rodgers is ‘open’ to joining the Titans,” Stillman wrote. “Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB.”

That Rodgers has chosen the greater Nashville area to build a home should not come as a huge surprise. The QB has a notable love of music and founded Suspended Sunrise Recordings — an independent record label based out of San Diego, California — back in 2009. The city of Nashville is a hot bed for star musical talents and is well known for Music Row, which is located in its downtown area.

However, the Titans also boast a talented array of skill players on the offensive side of the ball, including arguably the NFL’s best running back in Derrick Henry. All things considered, Tennessee seems a fitting final destination for Rodgers’ professional career, both on and off the field.

Titans Suffered Playoff Failures Under QB Ryan Tannehill, Could Upgrade With Rodgers

The Titans have been a contender for a half decade, making the playoffs each of the previous three seasons and four of the last five years.

The team has failed, though, to reach the Super Bowl during that stretch. The farthest the Titans have traveled in the postseason is the AFC Championship Game in 2019-20, which they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill made the Pro Bowl that season, his first in Tennessee. But despite the overall level of success, it can be argued the Titans have underachieved during Tannehill’s three-year tenure with the team.

In his most recent postseason appearance during the Divisional Round of this year’s playoffs, Tannehill threw three interceptions as part of a 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the Titans’ first, and only, game of the postseason after they earned a first-round bye for winning the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 regular season record.

Presumably, this is where Rodgers would enter the conversation.

Green Bay does not want to trade its MVP signal caller, but the team may not have a choice. Rodgers can force their hand by refusing to rework his contract, which has only one year remaining and represents a roughly $46.5 million cap hit as it now stands. The deal creates an untenable financial situation for the Packers, particularly if the franchise hopes to sign some of its top free agents this offseason and avoid the kind of roster rebuild Rodgers has already said he has no interest in being a part of.

Should Rodgers force the Packers to move on, the Titans are a good option. Rodgers would be interested in playing there, per Stillman’s aforementioned report and backed up by the fact that the QB is building a house in the area either way. The team fits his criteria of a winner, offering not just Henry but also the talented wide receiver tandem of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

The Titans also make sense as a trade partner for the Packers in two important ways. First, they play in the AFC, meaning Green Bay would not have to see Rodgers in the playoffs until a hypothetical Super Bowl. Secondly, the Titans have an established QB in Tannehill they could send back to Green Bay as part of the deal to pair with the Packers backup signal caller Jordan Love.

Green Bay, of course, would also ask for further draft and/or player compensation as part of any deal with the Titans and would be sure to get a king’s ransom in return for a player of Rodgers’ caliber.

Titans Speak on Rodgers’ Situation, Publicly Back Tannehill

While a trade sending Rodgers to the Titans makes sense on both sides — if a trade involving the QB is what ultimately ends up happening in Green Bay — Tennessee issued a statement earlier this week that indicated a deal may be tough to get done.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported Friday, February 4 that a Tennessee team source told him the Titans “…don’t consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with Tannehill.”

Two days prior to Davenport’s report, Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke publicly about the team’s plans for Tannehill after he was asked a direct question about the QB’s status while attending the Senior Bowl.

“Ryan’s our quarterback. He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for,” Robinson said. “We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling.”

Robinson’s stance sounded ironclad, but a lot can happen in the seven months between his statement Wednesday and the start of the regular season in September. One thing that will unquestionably happen during that span is Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, will take up residence just a few miles down the road from Nissan Stadium in Nashville — which feels like a golden opportunity too good for the Titans front office to simply pass up without doing their due diligence.