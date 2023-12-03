Packers Ex-Captain Mutually Cuts Ties With Jets in ‘Surprise’ Move

In his four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Adrian Amos made quite a reputation for himself. Signed from the Bears in 2019, Amos played 66 straight games for the Packers in his time there, starting all 66, and was named team captain before the start of the 2022 season.

He made an impression on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, too. When Amos hit free agency this past March, it was Rodgers who recommend that he sign with the Jets, where Rodgers was heading after having spent 18 years in Green Bay. The Packers had wanted to bring Amos back, and other teams had interest as well. But he followed Rodgers’ recommendation and went to the Big Apple.

Regrets? Maybe Adrian Amos has had a few, at least when it comes to the Jets decision. In what the New York Post labeled a “surprise” move, Amos and the Jets agreed to cut ties on Saturday, by mutual agreement, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“Veteran safety Adrian Amos and the #Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, per source,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter/X.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos and the #Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2023

Packers Wanted to Keep Their Ex-Captain

Now, of course, the question for the Packers is whether it might be worth a shot at bringing Adrian Amos back. Heading into the March free agency last year, SI.com’s Bill Huber reported that the packers did want to keep Amos, who was originally signed from the Bears in 2019. Amos is 30 years old, putting him outside the Packers’ typical youth-charged roster age.

Still, Huber wrote, “A source said the Packers would like both players (Kisean Nixon was the other) back and are working to make it happen, but they are expected to hit the open market.”

Huber pointed out that Amos, also a valuable special-teams player, had an interception and set career highs with 102 tackles and six tackles for a loss. He was not flashy, but he was reliable. “His steady play and solid tackling are things that can be taken for granted,” Huber wrote.

And Amos was grateful to have been named captain last year.

“It means a lot,” he said at the time. “It’s not something I was harping on or anything. But just hearing my name called shows what my teammates think about me and puts responsibility on me. Just to be a leader, just to represent my team, my defense. And keep doing what I been doing—you know, I am the same person all the time.”

Adrian Amos Would Add Needed Depth

Certainly, the Packers could use some stability in the defensive backfield, as injuries had piled up at the safety position. There was good news with safety Darnell Savage coming off of IR and eligible to return to action. Rudy Ford, dealing with a biceps injury could return, too.

Even with reinforcements coming back, the Packers could use some help on the back line, and even if he is not a spring chicken, Adrian Amos has played well this season. He was behind Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams on the depth chart, and his playing time had dried up—he played just 62 snaps in the last seven weeks after having played 203 in the first four weeks of the year.

At Pro Football Focus, Amos had graded out with a mark of 72.7 this season, one of the best of his career. His best game, in which he logged a grade of 74.3, came in Week 3 vs. New England, and was the game in which he played 72 snaps, or 100%. That was the most snaps of his season.

Amos, then, can still play. He just needs a new team.