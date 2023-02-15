Packers Discouraged From Bringing Back $36 Million Defender

The Green Bay Packers have some tough personnel decisions to make this offseason, and for general manager Brian Gutekunst, that could mean parting ways with established veterans like Adrian Amos this offseason.

As the Packers wait to hear from Aaron Rodgers about any decision regarding his future, Gutekunst and his staff are working hard to determine how to approach the 2023 offseason. Unfortunately, with limited cap space, most of the focus on retooling Green Bay’s roster will be geared towards the NFL draft.

In fact, Green Bay’s cap situation is so restrictive that the team is going to struggle to bring many of its pending free agents back for 2023 and beyond. Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report discussed some free agents the Packers should avoid this offseason, including an internal candidate in Amos.

“The 29-year-old has become a liability in pass coverage. In 2021, the team turned to free agents like De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas to fill in gaps on the defense, and they went on to have career years before becoming a more permanent fixture on the defense,” Ballentine said. “They are better off rolling the dice on someone who they feel can be elevated within their system than spending more money on a player who seems to be losing his effectiveness.”

Will the Packers Consider Safety Help This Offseason?

The Packers have plenty of needs to address this offseason, but looking beyond 2023, safety might be one of the team’s biggest needs that needs addressed.

Amos will be a free agent, leaving a big hole in Green Bay’s secondary. Meanwhile, former first-round pick Darnell Savage will be on the final year of his rookie deal after the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Savage hasn’t lived up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick. In fact, after being demoted halfway through this past season, Savage is now appearing in proposed trade packages involving Aaron Rodgers.

Even if Savage isn’t traded, it’s likely that the Packers will be losing both of their starting safeties over the next two offseasons. Meanwhile, promising backup safety Rudy Ford, who worked his way into the starting lineup, will also be a free agent this offseason.

Ford could come back to Green Bay on a reasonable deal, but even if the Packers bring him back, safety is going to be a legitimate need for Gutekunst to address over the coming months in the draft and/or free agency.

What Are Some of Green Bay’s Other Needs?

Safety isn’t the only position the Packers need to address this offseason. Regardless of what happens at quarterback, the Packers are going to need reinforcements across the roster.

Tight end is another big question mark for the Packers. Josiah Deguara is currently the only tight end under contract with Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, and Tyler Davis all hitting free agency. Tonyan could be looking for a big payday for the first time in his career, while Lewis will be 39 years old next season and likely leaning towards retirement.

Even with the emergence of Christian Watson, the Packers would be wise to add help at wide receiver. Only rookies and practice squad players are set to return next year, with Allen Lazard already admitting he’s likely to leave in free agency and Randall Cobb unlikely to return unless Rodgers stays in Green Bay.

There are other positions the Packers will need to take a look at, but as things stand the team has some work to do to get back to being a playoff-caliber team in 2023 and beyond.