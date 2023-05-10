Packers Projected to Bring Back 30-Year-Old Veteran Defender

The Green Bay Packers still have some holes on their roster heading into the dead period of the offseason, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could bring back a key veteran from the past few seasons to address a position of need.

With so many former Packers finding new homes this offseason, 30-year-old safety Adrian Amos remains on the free agent market. The Baltimore Ravens had brought in the hometown safety for a visit earlier this offseason, but the two sides were unable to reach a deal.

However, Amos’ wait could come to an end if he re-signs with the Packers. Brad Spielberger with Pro Football Focus expects the team to reunite with the 30-year-old safety to add a stable presence to the position in 2023.

“However, the Packers added only one safety in the draft in Iowa State’s Anthony Johnson Jr. at No. 242 overall, and after investing so many resources in their defense over the past several offseasons, it wouldn’t make much sense to have a gaping hole on the back end,” Spielberger wrote.

Gutekunst didn’t close the door on a reunion with Amos earlier this offseason, and there’s still plenty of time before training camp for the two sides to work out a deal.

Revisiting Adrian Amos’ Career

Although he doesn’t have any of the accolades and national recognition that some of his peers have, Amos has been an extremely reliable and consistent safety throughout his NFL career.

Amos was a full-time contributor in all four college seasons for the Penn State Nittany Lions before being taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He earned PFWA All-Rookie honors in his first season, playing out his rookie deal with the NFC North rival through the 2018 season.

After a strong stint in Chicago, Amos decided to switch allegiances and signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Packers prior to the 2019 offseason. He shined in his debut game for his new team, coming away with a pivotal interception against his former Bears in Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Amos was a mainstay for the Packers over the last few seasons, starting in 66 of 66 possible games over the past four seasons. However, the 30-year-old safety looked noticeably less productive in 2022, posting a career-low PFF grade of just 53.4 out of 100.

Now, Amos continues to patiently wait for an opportunity to play again in 2022, and there’s still hope that he will be able to come back to Green Bay and give it another go in 2023.

Who Could Replace Adrian Amos?

In the event that the Packers don’t bring back Amos, there are a few players on the roster hoping to take over as full-time starters in 2023.

Rudy Ford started last season as a special teams contributor, but worked his way into the starting lineup alongside Amos this past season. Now that he’s returning on a one-year deal, the Packers could try to see how Ford could handle Amos’ responsibilities while someone like Darnell Savage could start opposite of him.

There’s also a possibility that seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr. out of Iowa State could compete for a starting job. A converted cornerback for the Cyclones, Johnson’s film highlighted his excellent movement skills and competitive toughness to attack downhill to support the run or make a quick tackle in the short passing game.

The Packers have a few options, but it’s very likely that safety will be one of the team’s biggest needs beyond next season and into 2024.