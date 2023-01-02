Packers Safety Adrian Amos Sounds Off on Disrespect from Former Teammate

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings tend to be less than friendly when playing each other, and even former teammates like veteran safety Adrian Amos and pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith can get into it when on the field.

Prior to their Week 17 divisional rivalry game, Amos and Smith went out onto the field for the pre-game coin toss. However, when the two sides were exchanging handshakes, the former Packers All-Pro snubbed Amos and refused to shake his hand.

That move ended up looking bad on Smith and the Vikings, with the Packers dominating in a 41-17 victory. Following the game, Amos was asked about the pre-game incident, and he shared his feelings about the moment and his former teammate.

“I knew he was going to do that, that’s why I walked to him,” Amos said according to Zachary Jacobson with Packer Report. “That’s how he is. He’s just in that game-mode mindset. I know he didn’t mean no disrespect towards me. That’s why we were both laughing; that’s how he is.”

While the two players might have been laughing before the game about the incident, it was Amos and the Packers who got the last laugh with the blowout win.

Why Does Za’Darius Smith Dislike the Packers?

After taking his career to the next level in Green Bay, it’s a bit of a surprise that Smith has such animosity towards his former team. However, things quickly went south for the former Packers star by the end of his tenure with the team.

Smith signed a four-year, $66 million contract in 2019 to join the Packers. He became a star almost overnight for the Packers defense, racking up 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the team, earning Pro Bowl honors twice and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

Unfortunately, things went south for the two sides in 2021 after Smith was snubbed from being named a team captain. That, along with an unexpected back surgery after one game, led to an early exit when Smith was released in March of 2022.

It didn’t take long for Smith to find a new home. Although he initially was expected to reunite with the Ravens, Smith changed his mind at the last minute to join the Vikings. The veteran pass rusher even admitted that the reason for switching teams was so he could play the Packers twice a year.

The move has paid off so far for Smith. The 30-year-old has racked up 10 sacks so far this season, earning the third Pro Bowl selection of his career while embracing the villain role when playing against his former team.

Packers Got Their Revenge

While Smith has taken ownership of embracing the Packers-Vikings rivalry, it was Green Bay that was able to assert itself in Week 17.

Smith was held to zero sacks and just three total tackles in the blowout loss, running into the locker room after the game instead of staying on the field to chat with old teammates and friends.

The Packers weren’t afraid of being petty themselves. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander trolled Justin Jefferson early in the game by hitting the Griddy in front of him after blanketing him in coverage for an incompletion.

With the Vikings winning the NFC North and the Packers fighting for a playoff spot, moments like these have helped rekindle a storied rivalry.