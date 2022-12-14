Packers Encouraged to Trade For Tight End With ‘Elite Athletic Profile’

The Green Bay Packers found some promising receivers for Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 NFL draft, but general manager Brian Gutekunst still needs to find another dynamic weapon at tight end.

Robert Tonyan looked like the long-term answer at tight end at one point, catching 59 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020. However, after tearing his ACL in 2021, the 28-year-old out of Indiana State hasn’t looked like the same type of weapon this year.

Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report proposed multiple trades for the Packers this offseason, including one that would send Aaron Rodgers to the AFC. Ballentine also suggested that the Packers trade for Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

“The 24-year-old entered the league in 2020 with an elite athletic profile and a lot of potential as a receiving tight end,” Ballentine said. “The Packers miss having an actual threat at tight end that teams had to account for. Okwuegbunam could be that guy and would come cheap given his struggles in the new Broncos offense.”

Why Do the Packers Need a Tight End?

It may not seem like it right now, but the Packers are going to have a pressing need at the tight end position in 2023 and beyond.

The Packers currently have a few solid options at tight end in Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, and Josiah Deguara along with another option in Tyler Davis. However, according to the team’s 2023 cap table, Deguara is the only played under contract next season.

Green Bay could bring back Tonyan, but the team’s salary cap constraints could make it difficult to keep the 28-year-old tight end around on another short-term deal. Lewis could also come back on a cheap deal, but is more likely to retire than play again as he approaches 39 years old.

Meanwhile, as a former fourth-round pick, Okwuegbunam will be on the final year of his rookie deal next season and will only count for $1.2 million against the cap in 2023. Giving the Packers a flyer on a young, cheap tight end could allow them to evaluate the player before having to make a decision about his future in 2024 and beyond.

Regardless of what the Packers do, they’re going to have to bring in someone at the tight end position if they decide to move on from Tonyan and Lewis.

Who is Albert Okwuegbunam?

He may not be a household name, but draft scouts and analysts were fascinated by Okwuegbunam’s potential coming out of the 2020 NFL draft.

The 24-year-old tight end played three seasons for the Missouri Tigers in college, racking up the accolades with multiple All-SEC appearances. He hauled in 98 receptions for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns over 27 career games.

Along with the production, Okwuegbunam came into the NFL with great size and athleticism at 6’5″ and 258 pounds. He posted an elite number for a tight end in the 40-yard dash, running the drill in 4.49 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

The Broncos took the Missouri tight end in the fourth round, but he’s had minimal impact in three seasons with the team, scoring just three touchdowns. Now, the young tight end has been supplanted by rookie Greg Dulcich, who has emerged as the go-to tight end for the Broncos and Russell Wilson.

A fresh start could be exactly what Okwuegbunam needs, and Green Bay could be an ideal fit for both parties in 2023.