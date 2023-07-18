Packers Sign USFL MVP Quarterback to Backup Jordan Love

It was near a certainty that the Green Bay Packers would add a veteran QB this summer, but the player they chose was far enough off the radar to surprise just about everybody.

The Packers signed Alex McGough to backup first-year starter Jordan Love in 2023 after a team workout on Tuesday, July 18, according to Bill Huber of FanNation’s Packer Central. McGough earned his shot with Green Bay on the strength of an MVP season in the United States Football League (USFL) as a member of the Birmingham Stallions.

The 27-year-old McGough has never thrown a pass in a regular season NFL game and was the backup in Birmingham before elevating into a starting role due to a finger injury sustained by quarterback J’Mar Smith during the opening game of the Stallions’ USFL season.

McGough will now compete with QBs Danny Etling and fifth-round rookie Sean Clifford (No. 149 overall in the 2023 draft) for the No. 2 spot on the Packers’ depth chart, both of whom also have yet to take a snap anywhere outside of the NFL preseason and/or the collegiate ranks.

This story will be updated.