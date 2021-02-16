Packers Meet With ‘Freak’ Early-Round DL Prospect: Report

The Green Bay Packers have begun doing their due diligence on some of the top run-stopping defensive linemen in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Packers were among the teams that recently held a virtual meeting with North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill, an intriguing early-round prospect with a physical presence similar to Kenny Clark.

McNeill recorded 77 tackles, 10 sacks and 17.5 tackles for a loss over 32 games for the Wolfpack and displayed head-turning athleticism for his beefy 6-foot-2, 325-pound frame. He was also consistent as a run defender who proved reliable in short-yardage situations and disrupted plays all over, earning a 92.1 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020.

While McNeill projects best as a nose tackle in a 3-4 defense — like the one the Packers will continue to run under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry — there could be some interesting potential to explore with him either behind or alongside Clark in Green Bay’s system. At the very least, he would add an impressive talent to a thin position group that is looking to improve during the 2021 offseason.

Melo also reported the Packers have spoken with Notre Dame edge rusher Daelin Hayes, an initial Day 3 prospect whose stock has been on the rise ever since his impressive week at the Senior Bowl. Listed as 6-foot-3 and 261 pounds, Hayes has the pass-rushing skills to play at either defensive end or outside linebacker.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McNeill Made 2020 Freaks List

McNeill is currently ranked 11th on The Draft Network’s list of top interior defensive linemen in the 2021 class, losing some credit for not being fully developed as a pass rusher but still projecting to be off the board before the end of the third round.

Some of that comes from the NFL’s trend of drafting defensive tackles early and often. As TDR noted, there have been 67 first-rounders taken in the past 20 drafts with 11 of them coming in the last three years. He also comes from a prestigious NC State program that has seen seven defensive linemen drafted since 2013.

Though, McNeill is considered a riser in his own right as someone who was a consistent three-year starter for the Wolfpack and last fall checked in at No. 32 on Bruce Feldman’s 2020 college football Freak List. Here’s what Feldman wrote about McNeill coming into last season:

Thanks to some smart evaluations and the efforts of Wolfpack strength coach Dantonio Burnette, aka Coach Thunder, State has produced a bunch of Freak D-linemen of late. Meet the next one, a powerhouse 326-pound former four-star recruit who had 28 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks last year. McNeill, despite his massive size, vertical jumped 32 inches. Don’t be surprised if the junior runs in the 4.9s by the time he’s ready for the NFL combine. He also benches 445 pounds and squats 640.

READ NEXT: Packers Emerge as All-Pro’s ‘Most Likely’ Landing Spot: Report