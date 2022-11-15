NFC Division Rival to Host Tryout For Former Packers’ TE

A former Green Bay Packers tight end is planning a workout with an NFC North Division rival.

The Packers reached an injury settlement with TE Alize Mack in late August after waiving him due to an undisclosed health issue. On Tuesday, November 15, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported that the Minnesota Vikings planned a same-day tryout for Mack now that he is off of the injured reserve (IR) list.

Source: The #Vikings are working out free-agent TE Alize Mack today. The 2019 seventh-round pick is fully healthy and was most recently released from the Packers' injured reserve list. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 15, 2022

“Source: The #Vikings are working out free agent TE Alize Mack today,” Kyed tweeted. “The 2019 seventh-round pick is fully healthy and was most recently released from the Packers’ injured reserve list.”

Vikings May Use Mack in Run Game While Backup TEs Get Healthy

Mack landed with the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft and has bounced around the league from practice squad to practice squad since then. He played with the Pittsburgh Steelers that same year before stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions and finally the Packers.

While Mack has yet to play a regular season snap in the NFL, his potential value to an organization like the Vikings is clear. At six-feet, five-inches tall and 247 pounds, he is a load to bring down and could serve Minnesota well as a blocker from the tight end position. Mack also had solid athletic measurables during his combine workout, posting a 4.7 40-yard-dash time and a 36-inch vertical.

Should the Vikings sign Mack, he’s likely destined to remain on the practice squad along with Nick Muse as a backup. Approximately two weeks ago, Minnesota traded with Detroit for Pro-Bowler T.J. Hockenson who has been excellent for the Vikings thus far. Tight end Ben Ellefson also returned from the IR last week following a month out with a groin injury, opening his three-week practice window.

Mack could have a chance to break through to the Vikings active roster should the injury bug bite Minnesota again at the position, as it already has twice in 2022.

Packers’ TE Robert Tonyan on Track For Arguably Best Season of Career

As for the tight ends that remain in Green Bay, their respective seasons have been solid.

Robert Tonyan was tentative his first few games out after returning from an ACL injury he suffered in mid-season 2021. However, he is now on track for arguably his best statistical season ever with 39 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown through 10 games, per Pro Football Reference. At this pace, Tonyan would secure between 65-70 catches (a career high), approximately 550 yards (career high is currently 586 yards) and a couple of touchdowns.

Backup tight end Marcedes Lewis has appeared in every game for the Packers in his 17th NFL season, catching three passes for 20 yards and one score.

The position has proven particularly important to Green Bay’s success this year, as injuries and inexperience in the wide receiver room have made quarterback Aaron Rodgers more reliant on his tight ends as targets in the passing game. The ability to block from the TE spot has been crucial, as the Packers have leaned more on the run in 2022 than in previous seasons.