Packers Making Efforts to Sign Veteran WR to New Deal: Report



The Green Bay Packers could be left trying to fill a veteran wide receiver void in 2023 if Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb both depart in free agency next month, but it sounds as though the team is trying to prevent that from happening.

According to Heavy Sports insider Matt Lombardo, a source has confirmed that the Packers have begun making efforts to re-sign Lazard for the 2023 season and keep him from hitting the open market when the new league year begins on March 15.

Lazard, 27, reached new career-high marks in both receptions (60) and receiving yards (788) during his fifth season with the Packers in 2022. While he didn’t quite live up to the “No. 1 receiver” hype that was thrust upon him after Davante Adams’ departure, he remains one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted receiving weapons and fits well with head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense as a big-bodied receiver still in his prime.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Lazard could make as much as $12.5 million per season on his next NFL contract after playing the 2022 season on a $3.986 million restricted free agent tender. Meanwhile, the Packers still need to clear roughly $9.6 million from their books for 2023 between now and the start of free agency.

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Could Factor Into Lazard’s Future

Right now, the biggest question facing the Packers is whether Rodgers will still be their starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens. The four-time MVP quarterback has been very open about wanting to take time to decompress after the disappointing end to their 2022 campaign and think through whether he still wants to keep playing, but it remains unclear where Green Bay stands on his future with the team.

On one hand, the Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year, $150 million contract extension during the 2022 offseason that seemed to solidify his long-term future with the team. On the other, they have 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love waiting in the wings after spending the past three seasons as Rodgers’ backup and might feel it is time to see whether he has what it takes to pick up the mantle and become their new leader.

Either way, the Packers will need a firm answer about Rodgers before they can plan too much of their offseason out. Rodgers’ decision could also have an impact on Lazard and his motivations to remain in Green Bay. He has been complimentary of Love when asked about him in the past, but he might be more interested in seeing what free agency has to offer him if Rodgers decides to hang it up or is traded elsewhere.