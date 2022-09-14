Packers Give Update on Rodgers’ Top Weapon for Bears Matchup

The Green Bay Packers could potentially have their receiving corps back at full strength this week for Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on September 14 that starting wide receiver Allen Lazard would be back on the field for Wednesday’s practice after getting his ankle stepped on about two weeks ago and missing all of Week 1 — including their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings — with his injury.

The Packers have been expecting Lazard to play a major role in their offense in 2022 with Aaron Rodgers going as far as to say he believes the 26-year-old is ready to step up as their No. 1 receiver now that Davante Adams is no longer around. He had a career year in 2021 with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns and could be in line for a breakout in 2022 with a higher share of the targets likely to come his way.

At the very least, Lazard’s return to practice gives Rodgers a chance of having back one of his most trusted weapons one week after the offense — including the four-time MVP — collapsed under a litany of “mental mistakes.” The Packers scored their only points on an AJ Dillon touchdown run and were forced to rely upon their two rookies receiver, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, more than expected without Lazard available.

The next step for Lazard will be getting cleared from the injury report in time for Week 2’s home opener against the Chicago Bears. The first version of the report will be released on Wednesday afternoon and will show how much Lazard practiced — specifically whether he was a limited or full participant — but the team won’t need to put an official status designation on him until after they finish practice on Friday.

Packers Offering No Hints on Bakhtiari’s Status vs. Bears

LaFleur had no trouble saying for certain that Lazard would be back at practice when reporters asked him during his pre-practice press conference on Wednesday, but the fourth-year head coach was less committal about the status of their All-Pro left tackle.

“We’ll see when we get out there,” LaFleur said of David Bakhtiari when asked whether he would be participating in team reps at Wednesday’s practice.

Bakhtiari — who has spent the past 19 1/2 months recovering from a complicated knee injury — had been listed as questionable to play against the Vikings in Week 1 and seemed like he might have the chance to play his first full game since Week 16 of the 2020 season. Unfortunately, the Packers kept him limited in practice throughout the week and ultimately felt he wasn’t ready to suit up just yet, ruling him inactive.

The Packers are understandably playing things cautious with one of the biggest investments on their roster, but the lack of certainty around his status is unsettling after all this time he has spent recovering.