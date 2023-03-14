Packers’ Playmaker Gets Pay Day to Follow Rodgers to Jets: Report

The New York Jets on Tuesday laid claim to one of the Green Bay Packers top veterans as they attempt to poach the bulk of the Packers’ offense.

Jordan Schultz of The Score reported on March 14 that the Jets will sign wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year deal when the NFL’s free agency period/new year officially begins on Wednesday.

BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore. Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

