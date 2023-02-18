Packers Named Best Fit For Allen Lazard Replacement

The Green Bay Packers will likely have to replace Allen Lazard this offseason, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could find another big-bodied wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lazard will be a free agent this offseason, and it’s unlikely that he’ll return. The 27-year-old said as much following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, saying that he had played his last game at Lambeau Field as a Packer.

Fortunately, there’s an option to replace Lazard in the 2023 NFL Draft. Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report listed the Packers as the ideal fit for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston to replace Lazard.

“If the Packers finally spend a first-round pick on a receiver, Johnston could be everything they were hoping Allen Lazard would become last season,” Ballentine said. “A trio of Johnston, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs would give them three potential starting-caliber receivers on rookie contracts for the next three years.”

Do The Packers Need Another Wide Receiver?

The emergence of rookie Christian Watson gave Green Bay’s offense a much-needed spark in the second half of this past season. However, if the Packers want to make it back to the playoffs, they’re going to need more help in the passing game.

As it stands now, the Packers only have rookies and practice squad wide receivers under contract for the 2023 season. Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure all showed promise in their first year in the league, but the Packers desperately need a veteran presence at the position.

Lazard and Randall Cobb could be those veterans, but both are hitting free agency and are unlikely to return. While Lazard made his intentions clear, Cobb is 32 years old with injury history that will make it hard for Gutekunst to offer him another contract to come back to Green Bay.

The Packers will need to find a cheaper, veteran option to bring into the facility. One name that the Packers have been linked to is New York Jets wideout Corey Davis. The former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to his big contract in New York, and could be a potential cap casualty.

If Gutekunst is able to convince a veteran like Davis to come to Green Bay on a reasonable deal, it could give the offense a much-needed playmaker.

What Would Quentin Johnston Bring to Green Bay?

The Packers have historically shied away from drafting skill players in the first round. However, if they decide to break away from that tendency, then Johnston would be the ideal weapon for Matt LaFleur’s offense.

LaFleur has had a preference on the types of receivers in his offense, looking for playmakers who are taller than 6’0″ and heavier than 190-195 pounds. Johnston fits that mold perfectly, listed at 6’4″ and 215 pounds while playing for the Horned Frogs.

Johnston finished last season with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdown, playing a key role in TCU’s run to the national championship game. His long strides make him a dangerous deep threat, while his size and play strength make him difficult to bring down after the catch.

The Packers have already been linked to Johnston in mock drafts, and if that’s the direction they go, whoever next year’s quarterback is will have an exciting top-two duo at wide receiver in Johnston and Watson.