Packers Make Final Call on Allen Lazard’s Status vs Bears

After an abysmal opening weekend, the Green Bay Packers‘ passing attack needs all the help it can get.

Fortunately for Aaron Rodgers and company, they will get the biggest boost possible based on the current roster construction, as No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to play Sunday, September 18, in the Packers’ home opener against the division rival Chicago Bears.

Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news of Lazard’s prospective return on Saturday.

Packers’ WR Allen Lazard, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a sprained ankle, is expected to play vs. the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Packers Struggled Mightily Without Lazard in Week 1 Loss to Vikings

Lazard initially injured the ankle in practice more than a week before the Packers opened the season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. The fifth-year receiver was unable to get onto the field in Week 1, which cost Green Bay more than might have been expected considering the young talent on the roster.

Rodgers relied on rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson to step up in Lazard’s stead, though neither was able to break through and make any type of game-shifting impact. Doubs finished the day with four catches for 37 yards, while Watson ended his NFL debut with two catches for 34 yards and a dropped touchdown opportunity.

The Packers’ passing game was anemic all afternoon, as Rodgers threw for just 195 yards and an interception, completing 22 of 34 attempts. The Vikings also sacked the reigning NFL MVP four times for a cumulative loss of 33 yards.

Lazard’s return will presumably bump Doubs back into a supporting role, as Lazard will join veterans Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb in the starting lineup against the Bears, per the Packers’ official depth chart.

Lazard Expects Breakout Season With Rodgers After Career Year in 2021

Lazard didn’t exactly light the world on fire from a statistical standpoint in 2021, though he did produce a career campaign across the board.

Rodgers looked Lazard’s way 60 times last season, per Pro Football Reference. The receiver caught 40 of those passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lazard spoke with the media last month about his increased role, and the increased chemistry between himself and Rodgers, as a result of Green Bay’s decision to trade All Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason.

“I think it’s been huge. I think more so from [our] situation of just having off-the-field conversations, stuff that doesn’t deal with football, and just kind of building chemistry and just getting to know each other from that standpoint,” Lazard said. “So when it does come to X’s and O’s, I understand how he’s attacking this, or what angle he’s trying to come at with this play or with this route.”

“I think that rapport that you’re able to build in the lunchroom, in the hallways … [pays] dividends,” Lazard continued.