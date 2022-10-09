Packers Fans Call For Team to Cut ‘Bust’ After Loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers have had a long stretch of finding impressive talent in the NFL draft under general managers Ted Thompson and Brian Gutekunst. Still, even the teams that are the best at drafting young talent will miss on a player every now and then.

Unfortunately for the Packers, one of their recent early draft picks is already starting to look like a major draft bust, and fans are getting fed up with him.

Packers fans might have noticed a new face returning kickoffs in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, with rookie Christian Watson taking over as the return man. The role was previously held by Amari Rodgers, but because he doesn’t see the field on offense, was assigned strictly to punt return duties.

Rodgers couldn’t even do that correctly, fumbling away an early punt return attempt that was fortunately recovered by the Packers. After yet another special teams miscue from the second-year receiver, Packers fans and analysts took to twitter to express their frustration.

Leave Amari in England. He's their problem now — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) October 9, 2022

I know I’m late to the party, but good god, cut Amari Rodgers. Dude’s the most useless bum. End arounds? Nope. Receiving? Nope. Returner? Nope. Absolute bust. — Eli (@ElijahJ1997) October 9, 2022

That might be the last time we see Amari Rodgers…for awhile. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) October 9, 2022

I mean, I'm not sure what you expect any more when you put Amari Rodgers back there. Every single time he's on the field he's a liability. We've known this. You're playing Russian Roulette with the football if you allow him to be on the field. — Tim Backes (@timbackes) October 9, 2022

With the Packers recently signing a speedy veteran return man to the practice squad in Corey Ballentine, there’s a very real chance that Sunday’s game in London was Rodgers’ last in a Green Bay uniform.

How Did Amari Rodgers Get Here?

At the time he was drafted, Packers fans were excited about Rodgers and the potential role he could play as an offensive weapon. Unfortunately, things have gone south very quickly for the second-year pro.

Coming out of high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, Rodgers was a four-star recruit with offers from top programs including USC and Alabama. Instead, Rodgers decided to play for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, where he played for four years.

During his time at Clemson, Rodgers was a regular contributor outside of his junior year after tearing his ACL in spring practice. He was named a first-team All-ACC receiver as a senior, catching 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rodgers was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers after his impressive senior season. Unfortunately the rookie has had almost no impact on Green Bay’s offense since arriving over a year ago, catching just four passes for 45 yards. On special teams, he’s been a consistent liability with baffling decision making as a return man.

The Packers have been patient with Rodgers as a third-round pick just last year, but after another fumble against the Giants and a shrinking role on special teams, it’s becoming harder to justify a roster spot for the 23-year-old.

Who Could Replace Rodgers?

If the Packers decide to part ways with Rodgers, then the team has a few options already on their roster to fill his role on special teams.

Watson was already spotted on kickoff return in Week 5, but fellow rookie Romeo Doubs also had return experience in college at Nevada. As a punt returner, Doubs even returned one for a touchdown as a freshman.

The Packers could also call up Ballentine to the active roster off of the practice squad. A sixth-round pick back in 2019, Ballentine has hopped around the league, primarily serving as a kickoff return specialist, averaging a solid 24.4 yards per kickoff return over his career.

If Green Bay wants to find another option, the team could also look outside of the current roster to find a suitable replacement.