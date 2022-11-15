Packers Part Ways With Disappointing Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with a ton of special teams miscues over the last couple of seasons, but general manager Brian Gutekunst finally decided to part ways with one of the team’s biggest culprits in that phase of the game.

After yet another fumble in the Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers announced on Tuesday, November 15th that they had released second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The team made the announcement via Twitter, along with other social media platforms.

In a surprise move, the Packers also parted ways with second-year running back Kylin Hill, who had just been activated after dealing with a torn ACL from the 2021 season he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

Packers fans had been expressing their frustration with Rodgers, who had his seventh career fumble in less than two seasons. At some point, the Packers finally decided that it was no longer worth keeping the second-year receiver on the roster, despite being such an early pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.