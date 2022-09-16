Packers WR Amari Rodgers Responds to Aaron Rodgers’ Slight

There might not be a better way of illustrating where Amari Rodgers currently stands with the Green Bay Packers than looking at how Aaron Rodgers recently responded to two different questions about his young wide receivers.
When Rodgers was asked about the outlook for rookie Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs during his locker-room Q&A sessions with reporters on September 14, he answered sincerely about the work-in-progress wideouts: “These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I’m going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them.”
Now, look at how Rodgers answered when asked about Amari Rodgers and his role with the offense after he received zero offensive snaps in Week 1’s opener:
“Yeah, he’s returning for us now,” Rodgers said. “That’s all I’ve got on that.”
Considering Rodgers is someone who normally takes every opportunity to talk about his receivers — for both supportive and critical reasons — his dismissive comment about Amari speaks volumes about how he has progressed since his disappointing first season in 2021. He hasn’t earned the trust of his quarterback or offensive coaches, plain and simple, and won’t be sliding into the lineup at receiver until he can earn it.
Fortunately, Rodgers seems to be very conscious of how much he needs to prove.
Rodgers Has Mature Response: ‘That’s Just the Truth’
Rodgers hadn’t heard about the slight from his quarterback until one of the media members brought it up to him later on. But rather than get upset or give a textbook non-answer about it, the 22-year-old offered up a mature, self-aware response.
“That’s just the truth. I haven’t earned his trust,” Amari Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “That’s my role — I’m the return guy right now. I’m just focused on trying to make a spark. And I feel like once I do make a spark in the return game — or continue to do that, like I did in the preseason — then more opportunities will open up for me.
“Me being my own biggest critic, I know what I need to work on even more. So, just knowing my flaws right now, I’m continuing to work on them, going against our defense every single day on the scout team. We have one of the best defenses in the league, and if I make plays versus them, then maybe he’ll see, ‘OK, he may be ready.’ And that may open up more opportunities, too. So just finding any way I can show them that I’m making steps in the right direction, that’s really what I’m focused on right now.”
LaFleur Says Amari Rodgers’ Role is ‘Game-to-Game’
Rodgers taking no offensive snaps in Week 1 was telling to say the least. The Packers had their fair share of struggles offensively against the Vikings, but there were reps to go around without Allen Lazard in the lineup and the Packers chose to feed most of the extra ones to the rookies Watson and Doubs. Even practice-squad promotion Juwann Winfree took nine snaps with the offense and caught one pass for 17 yards.
So, how does head coach Matt LaFleur see Amari Rodgers fitting into the picture?
“I think it’s going to be game-by-game,” LaFleur said. “When he gets those opportunities, he’s going to have to maximize them in order to get more. And unfortunately, he didn’t get any this last game, but it’s definitely going to be week-to-week.”