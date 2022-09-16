Packers WR Amari Rodgers Responds to Aaron Rodgers’ Slight

There might not be a better way of illustrating where Amari Rodgers currently stands with the Green Bay Packers than looking at how Aaron Rodgers recently responded to two different questions about his young wide receivers.

When Rodgers was asked about the outlook for rookie Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs during his locker-room Q&A sessions with reporters on September 14, he answered sincerely about the work-in-progress wideouts: “These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I’m going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them.”

Now, look at how Rodgers answered when asked about Amari Rodgers and his role with the offense after he received zero offensive snaps in Week 1’s opener:

“Yeah, he’s returning for us now,” Rodgers said. “That’s all I’ve got on that.”

Here’s the video of his response from https://t.co/jY7zCj3xgq (question from @KyleMalzhan) if you want to see exactly how he answered: https://t.co/xLB6DLTjY9 pic.twitter.com/ARWrzjiAe9 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 14, 2022

Considering Rodgers is someone who normally takes every opportunity to talk about his receivers — for both supportive and critical reasons — his dismissive comment about Amari speaks volumes about how he has progressed since his disappointing first season in 2021. He hasn’t earned the trust of his quarterback or offensive coaches, plain and simple, and won’t be sliding into the lineup at receiver until he can earn it.

Fortunately, Rodgers seems to be very conscious of how much he needs to prove.

Rodgers Has Mature Response: ‘That’s Just the Truth’ Rodgers hadn’t heard about the slight from his quarterback until one of the media members brought it up to him later on. But rather than get upset or give a textbook non-answer about it, the 22-year-old offered up a mature, self-aware response. “That’s just the truth. I haven’t earned his trust,” Amari Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “That’s my role — I’m the return guy right now. I’m just focused on trying to make a spark. And I feel like once I do make a spark in the return game — or continue to do that, like I did in the preseason — then more opportunities will open up for me.